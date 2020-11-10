Croke Park not being considered for Cork-Tipperary Munster SFC final

Croke Park is not expected to be considered as a venue for the Munster SFC final between Cork and Tipperary on Sunday week.
It was also agreed earlier this year that the white and green jersey would be Tipperary’s alternate kit for 2021 and ‘22 seasons.
Meanwhile, Nemo Rangers’ Colm Lyons will take charge of Sunday’s Munster SHC final in Thurles. Fergal Horgan (Tipperary) is the man in the middle for Saturday’s Leinster SHC final in Croke Park. Earlier that day, James Owens referees the Cork-Tipperary qualifier in LIT Gaelic Grounds and Liam Gordan officiates the Clare-Laois backdoor fixture in Portlaoise. Tyrone man Seán Hurson referees the Connacht SFC final between Galway and Mayo in Salthill on Sunday.