Croke Park not being considered for Cork-Tipperary Munster SFC final

Croke Park is not expected to be considered as a venue for the Munster SFC final between Cork and Tipperary on Sunday week.

On the weekend that the GAA commemorates the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday, there was suggestions yesterday that Tipperary’s qualification for the provincial decider could prompt the competition authorities to stage the game on Jones Road. The respective county boards, who have a long-standing home-away agreement, have yet to sign off on where it should take place.

Already there are plans to pay tribute to the 14 lives lost that fateful November 21 afternoon in Croke Park. A ceremony is set to take place that evening when the Leinster SFC final will be down for decision. Prior to the pandemic, it had been planned that Dublin and Tipperary would “finish” the 1920 challenge game prior to an International Rules test in Croke Park. As well as the Leinster decider, the Christy Ring and Nickey Rackard Cup finals are pencilled for Croke Park in 11 days’ time.

Normally, Cork and Tipperary’s home and away arrangement for knockout provincial games would mean the final take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the last game between the pair took place in 2018 when Cork beat Tipperary in Thurles at the semi-final stage. However, Tipperary believe there is a separate deal in place for finals and the last decider the counties contested in 2002 was played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Against Cork, Tipperary will wear the white and green colours of Michael Hogan’s Grangemockler, the colours worn by the county 100 years ago. Sponsors Teneo have agreed to forego their logo being carried on the jersey to allow for ‘Tipperary’ to be printed in gold font across the front as it was in 1920. The jersey was recently approved by Croke Park and will be worn “as a mark of respect to all of the fallen”. Goalkeeper Evan Comerford will sport a predominantly green jersey with a white band.

“It’s the right thing to do for the weekend that is in it,” said Tipperary secretary Tim Floyd about the decision to change the jersey. “With our Bloody Sunday committee, we had agreed the white and green jersey as worn in 1920 would be worn by the football goalkeeper next year and on the sleeves of the blue and gold jersey there will be an image of Michael Hogan.”

It was also agreed earlier this year that the white and green jersey would be Tipperary’s alternate kit for 2021 and ‘22 seasons.

Meanwhile, Nemo Rangers’ Colm Lyons will take charge of Sunday’s Munster SHC final in Thurles. Fergal Horgan (Tipperary) is the man in the middle for Saturday’s Leinster SHC final in Croke Park. Earlier that day, James Owens referees the Cork-Tipperary qualifier in LIT Gaelic Grounds and Liam Gordan officiates the Clare-Laois backdoor fixture in Portlaoise. Tyrone man Seán Hurson referees the Connacht SFC final between Galway and Mayo in Salthill on Sunday.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni Park, 1.15pm, (Sky Sports Mix).

Leinster SHC final: Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park, 6.15pm, (RTÉ).

All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers R2: Clare v Wexford, MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm, (GAAGO); Cork v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4pm, (Sky Sports Mix).

Joe McDonagh Cup R3: Antrim v Kerry, Corrigan Park, 1.30pm,

Christy Ring Cup semi-finals: Down v Offaly, Páirc Esler, Newry 1.30pm; Kildare v Roscommon, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 1.30pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup semi-finals: Donegal v Tyrone, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1.30pm; Mayo v Leitrim, Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.30pm.

Sunday

Connacht SFC final: Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 1.30pm (RTÉ).

Leinster SFC semi-finals: Meath v Kildare, Croke Park, 1pm (RTÉ News Channel); Dublin v Laois, Croke Park, 3.30pm, (RTÉ New Channel).

Ulster SFC semi-final: Down v Cavan, Athletic Grounds, 1.30pm, (BBC).

Munster SHC final: Limerick v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 4pm (RTÉ).