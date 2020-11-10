Pádraic Joyce: We don’t want to be sitting at home like Kerry

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce said it was unfortunate their Connacht semi-final against Sligo did not go ahead at the weekend but he doesn’t feel it will impact on their final showdown with Mayo next Sunday.

Joyce said he had sympathy with Sligo’s Covid plight and that Galway would have benefitted if they were victorious in the game as they prepare for their latest joust with arch rivals Mayo.

“It was out of our control, there was nothing we could have done about it. We were ready to play the match and it’s unfortunate what happened them. I spoke to Paul Taylor last week and understand the reasons they couldn’t field a team so it was unfortunate.

“We were available to play and the game would have benefitted us but it didn’t happen so we will just get on with.

“It’s not really a disadvantage. If you were playing a normal championship you would have two or three weeks break between games and our last two games were very competitive.

“You are either going to be tired or fresh. If you win the game on Sunday, you are a fresher team, if you lose it you didn’t get proper preparation, there is always going to be excuse. It really is all on the day.”

Joyce said he was impressed with Mayo in their win over Roscommon and knows that his men will need to be on top of their game if they are to win a title which he collected six times as a player.

“I thought Mayo were impressive. They did what they had to do to win the game. You only play as well as you are let and Mayo didn’t let Roscommon play. I was hugely impressed with Mayo’s movement and the way they retained the ball and moved the ball. They were full value for their victory.”

Galway, having topped the league before lockdown last March with four wins from five, lost both games on resumption last month, going down heavily to Mayo in Tuam and then to Dublin in Pearse Stadium but Joyce is confident they have regrouped and will have a right crack at lifting the Connacht title on Sunday.

Joyce confirmed that Damien Comer is out with a hamstring injury but skipper Shane Walsh, who returned as a sub against Dublin after recovering from knee and ankle problems, is fit to start and lead them out.

The former Footballer of the Year said that knockout championship brings a new dimension to these games and the manner in which Cork stunned Kerry in the Munster semi-final on Sunday just emphasised that.

“It is huge this year. I played in the knockout championships back in 1998, ’99, and 2000 and it brings a different to the games, a different physicality, there is no second chance, so players empty the whole lot on the pitch and that’s what we are looking for at the weekend.

“You set out at the start of the year and you set your goals. Your goal is to get out of Connacht and be Connacht champions. When I played you never set out saying we will not win Connacht but we will win the All-Ireland. Most teams that win the All-Ireland have won their provincial championship first.

“And this year, more than any year, it is so important and you don’t want to end up like Kerry sitting at home. The losers of our game on Sunday will sit at home and the winners will feel they have a great chance of progressing in the competition.”