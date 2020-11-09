Kieran Kingston: Draws don’t come much tougher for Cork than 'raging-hot favourites' Tipperary

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston described next weekend’s opponents, All-Ireland champions Tipperary, as a “powerful side hurting after defeat to Limerick”, having drawn them in the All-Ireland qualifiers next Saturday (Limerick, 4pm).

“Our first ambition was to get into the hat in this morning’s draw,” said Kingston.

“After that — at this stage of the competition no matter who you draw you’re going to be up against a very good team.

“We drew Tipperary, the All-Ireland champions, who will obviously be raging-hot favourites, so the draws don’t come much tougher. People may point to the fact that it’s our third game in a row but the way we’re looking at it, we now have two games under our belt, and it’s good preparation for having a crack off the All-Ireland champions.”

Kingston acknowledged the advantage conferred by physical power at this time of year: “Looking at the weather and conditions, Tipperary probably are at an advantage in that they played Limerick on one of the worst days we’ve had this year.

“They’re a powerful side, they have huge experience and can call on a lot of physically strong players, they bring that kind of power to every game they play and that’s something we’d be very conscious of ahead of Saturday evening.

“They’ll be hurting after that defeat by Limerick, they’ll be keen to get the show back on the road after the criticism so we’re expecting a huge battle.

“With no disrespect to either Clare or Wexford, we have probably got the toughest draw, but it is what it is — as I say, our view is that we have two games under our belts, two games that were badly needed.

“I’ve mentioned the fact that it’s our third weekend in a row, but any manager will tell you that you can’t beat games. No amount of training will replicate what you experience in a Championship game, and the other benefit is that training is a matter of ticking over because you’re just going from game to game the whole time.”

Kingston pointed to the fact that Cork have introduced new names along the way.

“Any team that’s looking to progress has to bring players through and needs a panel, because as the games progress, you need to bring in different players at different times.

“We’ve been able to expose different players to Championship experience in different games, which is always a plus. A good case would be someone like Declan Dalton, who ended the game the other night against Dublin with 1-1.

“He gives us something different, a physical presence near goal, that we haven’t had for a while, and that’s a big positive for us going forward, particularly in the conditions we’re likely to encounter.”

There’ll be keen interest in the Clare-Wexford clash (Portlaoise, 2pm) after Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald outlined the details behind the feud between himself and former teammate Brian Lohan, now Clare manager, in his recent biography.

The two men didn’t shake hands at a league game earlier this year, and Fitzgerald said after that clash: “People can write what they want about me and Brian Lohan. It doesn’t bother me in the slightest.

“He is who he is and I am who I am and that’s grand. That will never come into it with me.

“I am a Clare man, I am a proud Clare man and I will always be a proud Clare man but I am manager of Wexford and I love what I do down here.”