Six takeaways from a madcap Sunday when Cork shocked Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

How close was Cork football to another false dawn?

Pretend for a minute Tommy Walsh eases Mark Keane out of the way and Luke Connolly’s skyscraper bounced harmlessly into the drowned terrace at the City end of Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Ronan McCarthy stands before the media after and dares anyone present - politely of course – to whisper from behind their face mask the consolation of a moral victory against Kerry. McCarthy would have pointed the seven-seater home, stewed over a stew, and mused on what nearly was over the course of three tough years over the Cork footballers.

McCarthy’s term as manager was up Sunday had Kerry prevailed, and chances are he’d have been calling Tracey Kennedy to inform her he was done. For sure, the Cork chairperson would have urged him to put distance between the defeat and the decision, but the Douglas man is nothing if not single-minded.

That would probably have removed too the coaching expertise of Cian O’Neill and the S&C advances brought by Kevin Smith, not to mention the selectorial wisdom of Sean Hayes and Gary O’Halloran. It’s a quality group managed by someone with no time for Me Worship.

“Ronan genuinely has no ego, only what’s best for Cork,” O’Neill told the Irish Examiner recently.

Now that the boulder is well up the hill, it would be detrimental if McCarthy’s management team wasn’t to drive on into 2021.

It isn’t so long ago that Kennedy was fielding calls from Board colleagues informing her Cork could not countenance Division 3 football and that McCarthy’s time was up. It mightn’t be for a while but expect Kennedy to be delivering a different sort of message to McCarthy now – from behind a face mask, of course.

That Under-20 All-Ireland looks all the sweeter now

It was Mick O’Dwyer who heralded the oft-undervalued necessity of All-Ireland U21 success. Though the minors get to parade in September, Dwyer always said U21 titles (U20 now of course) were of greater import as a conveyor belt.

“Too much can happen after the turn 18,” he reminded me once about minor starlets.

Cork’s 2019 victory over Dublin in the All-Ireland U20 final was thrilling of itself, but the throughput to last Sunday is arguably more exciting still. From that group, Maurice Shanley, Sean Meehan, Colm O’Callaghan, Paul Ring, and Damien Gore all saw game time against Kerry.

Cathail O’Mahony and Brian Hartnett would have but for short-term unavailability, and inside forward Mark Cronin can’t be far away either. That’s eight 2019 U20s, not to mention a certain Mark Keane from the class of 2018.

A crop who know how to get things done.

Is Mark Keane here for the duration now?

On the home page Monday of AFL franchise Collingwood’s website is a beaming Mark Keane (“Keane saves the day for Cork”) after their rookie talent from Mitchelstown turned himself into a household name across codes and continents.

“We did our business right,” noted Ronan McCarthy afterwards, referring to the clear lines of communication between Cork and Melbourne regarding Keane’s availability last Sunday.

The question now? How long have Cork got Keane for?

Ordinarily, the AFL’s crop of Irish starlets would be heading back down under before Christmas to resume pre-season, but two things fall in Cork’s favour this winter. First, the AFL season only wrapped up a couple of weeks ago (October 24) and Collingwood were involved up to October 10, when they went under to Geelong. That would suggest a later return to pre-season.

Keane might even get Christmas in Mitchelstown, but of greater immediate import is a Munster final in two weeks. Collingwood have tied Keane down for two more seasons but contacts with Cork have been “very positive and up front”, according to one source.

The AFL club may just see the long-term value of agreeing to Keane’s Cork cameos but there is a snag. The official AFL return-to-play schedule has first-to-fourth year players (including Keane) back for a two-week block of training on December 7th, a few days before the All-Ireland semi-finals.

A problem? Not until Cork win a Munster final…

Hindsight is a great selector

Victory has a thousand fathers, defeat is an orphan. Really? In Kerry, defeats are seldom left alone to wither in the winter. They are scrutinised and stoked, prodded and parsed until the spring brings renewed light. With the benefit of hindsight, everyone is Solomon but the sense that the League wins over Monaghan and Donegal served Kerry and their new system well hasn’t aged well.

What appears evident now is that Peter Keane and his management team probably over-corrected the defensive weaknesses of 2019, especially in terms of out-of-possession setup and mindset.

What works at minor level get sussed a lot quicker at senior. Tomás Ó Sé made an interesting point on RTÉ Sunday night – Kerry set up in Páirc Uí Chaoimh not to lose – and though Briain Ó Beaglaoich came closest to a Kerry goal, his selection at the expense of Stephen O’Brien was a gamble that did not work.

Such is the life of a manager. Lose and it’s all wrong. Keane, who has another year of a three-year term to go in 2021, could argue Ó Beaglaoich was the right call, but might second guess himself on the exclusion of Killian Spillane.

If Tony Brosnan was the form forward for Dr Crokes in 2020, Spillane has been a towering figure on a more limited Templenoe side. Each time I’ve seen him for club or county, he delivers, and he brings that Spillane cut to the table too. On a miserable afternoon when not many Kerry leaders stepped up, Keane and Kerry could have done with Killian.

A query too on Paul Geaney. Was he fit enough for a spot on the 26?

The Buckley factor

Championship debutant Ronan Buckley of Listry put himself about in a mainly positive, wholehearted way for Kerry on Sunday, blocking goal-bound efforts from Cork forwards among other things. He crossed the line once too often with a black card offence in the second half, which might have proved a talking point had so much drama not overtaken it afterwards.

However, chances are that he is not the only Buckley Kerry’s Monday post-mortem is addressing. That coach Donie Buckley parted ways with Peter Keane and co in March is well known, but the reasons for it have never been satisfactorily addressed.

It might have slid off the radar had the Kingdom got out the gap Sunday, but when the debate on their demise is so focused on shape, structure, turnover, and transition, then Buckley’s departure – lamented by the players – is an unavoidable part of the conversation.

It might be that Jason McGahan and Tommy Griffin’s work in that area in recent times was excellent, but losing Buckley hurt Kerry in ways they only fully appreciated last Sunday.

The Cian O’Neill factor

In his look-ahead to the Cork-Kerry game for Saturday’s Irish Examiner, Eamonn Fitzmaurice offered an appreciation of some of the less well-known attributes of coaching guru, Cian O’Neill.

As they’d say in Kerry, O’Neill isn’t backwards about coming forward, but his coaching acumen is beyond dispute. He also hates losing, as Fitzmaurice recounted in print when revealing the terms of engagement for inter-squad A v B games in Kerry, O’Neill in charge of the Bs: “Depending on the opposition we would often pick the B team to mimic how the upcoming opposition would play. Generally, this would start out as planned but if the green and golds started to get on top at all Cian would change tack. I would throw Cian an eye, but Cian was so caught up in trying to win the A v B game he wouldn’t even notice. It was driven by his competitiveness and he will bring this tomorrow.”

As Buckley has been a loss to Kerry, O’Neill has been a huge coup for Ronan McCarthy, all the more so as he brought in PhD student Kevin Smith – a former S&C coach at Stade Francais - with him on the ticket. They devise the sessions between them, but O’Neill’s is the dominant voice on the training pitch.

He is clearly enjoying being back as the coach, no longer shouldering the extra baggage that comes with being an inter-county manager. And how he must have enjoyed putting one over on his old buddies from the Kingdom.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

From Ronan McCarthy: “We have Cian Kiely, James Loughrey, Cathail O’Mahony, and others back for the Munster final. If a fella wants to get carried away with this, he’s going to lose his place very quickly.”