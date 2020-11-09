'A commentary I’ll never live down': How local radio reacted to Cork's shock win over Kerry

News of Mark Keane saving the day reached as far as his AFL club Collingwood
Cork's Mark Keane celebrates after the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 13:51
Stephen Barry

Only a few lucky Corkonians were in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to witness the Rebels shock victory over Kerry as the GAA public followed the game on TV, radio, and online.

Ger Canning's RTÉ commentary of "1983 all over again" carried all the way to Australia, where match-winner Mark Keane's AFL club Collingwood were following their player's heroics...

The headline "Keane saves the day for Cork" leads their website this afternoon with a link to the video.

On local radio, of course, the drama was next level.

Patrick Mulcahy, the C103 commentator, just about conveyed the breathless final moments without losing his voice in this brilliant broadcast...

He tweeted the clip, saying: "A commentary I’m never gonna live down, what a year! All the long miles following @OfficialCorkGAA Football up and down the country and now to beat Kerry in a thriller @PaircUiCha0imh! Unreal! My voice is gone but it will be back in a fortnights time for Tipp Final!"

- Beware of some strong language in the above video.

