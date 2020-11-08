Eddie Brennan: 'I think the officials bottled it'

Laois manager Eddie Brennan believes that the officials "bottled" a crucial decision in the second half of Saturday's All-Ireland SHC qualifier loss to Clare.

The Banner captain David McInerney received a straight red card for an off the ball in the opening half however Brennan believes Clare should have had second player sent off after Aron Shanagher's hurl caught Laois sub Colm Stapleton.

"There were a lot of high tackles there today," Brennan told RTÉ afterwards. "It's something that's very topical and one, in particular, in light of the fact there was a man on the line for Clare already, I think the officials bottled out of it. That happens. Sometimes you get them and sometimes you don't."

The Kilkenny legend heaped praise on his team for the manner in which they stormed back in the second half against their fancied opponents.

"The way we played in that second half was phenomenal," he said. "Our first half hurt us because we had a lot of turnovers. We hunted in packs but handling errors gifted Clare a lot of scores.

"But we got that right in the second half and came with a late charge. A couple of missed frees, these are the little things that add up. By the same token, Enda (goalkeeper Rowland) had to make two good saves in the first half."