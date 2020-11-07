No Colin O'Riordan for Munster final - 'we must respect Sydney Swans decision'

David Power has said Tipperary must respect the decision of the Sydney Swans club who do not want Colin O’Riordan playing inter-county football during the AFL off-season.

Collingwood contracted footballer Mark Keane is named among the Cork subs for tomorrow’s Munster semi-final, but no similar dispensation was O’Riordan granted from his club, Sydney Swans, to link up with Tipperary.

Tipperary manager Power does not expect a change in the club’s position between now and Tipperary’s Munster final appearance in a fortnight.

“We have explored it, but Sydney Swans would not allow Colin play. We have to respect that,” replied Power when asked if permission was sought for O’Riordan to line out in the blue and gold this winter.

“The difference between Colin and Mark [Keane] is Colin has been in Australia for a number of years. I would say Mark Keane is still on a rookie contract while Colin is on a full-on professional contract. I'd say that's the difference. But if Colin rings me in the morning and says, I've got [dispensation], it is something we would definitely think of.”

O’Riordan has taken up a non-playing role in the Tipperary camp and was positioned high up in the stand, alongside selector Charlie McGeever, during recent games.

Elsewhere, Power said the GAA must review the one-minute water break in either half.

Tipperary kicked an unanswered 1-6 between half-time and the second water break to come from seven behind to two in front. The water break immediately followed the Tipperary goal, this stoppage in play allowing Limerick to regain composure.

Limerick kicked three in a row following the resumption of play, with Tipperary then requiring a spectacular Conor Sweeney free five minutes into injury-time to bring today’s Munster semi-final to extra-time.

“We got the goal just before the water break. The water break came at the wrong time. This water break is killing momentum for teams. Limerick got back in after the water break. The GAA are going to have to look at this. This water break is changing games and turning games.

“But that's only a side note. We are thrilled to bits. I am so proud of the lads, they showed such heart and determination.”

Power is optimistic midfielder Steven O’Brien, who missed today’s 1-15 to 2-11 extra-time win because of a hamstring injury, will be available for the provincial decider.