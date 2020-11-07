No drama this week but Cavan roll on to Ulster semi

All-Ireland SFC: Cavan 0-13 Antrim 0-9

Cavan beat Antrim in a poor Ulster SFC game at Kingspan Breffni Park to advance to a provincial semi-final against Fermanagh or Down.

The game had none of the drama of the previous when Cavan stunned Monaghan in the preliminary round after extra time with the home side unconvincing at times and they picked up three black cards.

At one stage in the second half they were down to 13 players when Gerard Smith and Oisin Kiernan were both sin-binned and generally Cavan lacked urgency preferring instead to keep Antrim at arm’s length.

Antrim will head back up the road wondering what might have been. They had chances in the second half but poor shot selection cost them a chance at reaching a first Ulster semi-final since 2014.

Cavan should have had the wind in their sails after staging a remarkable comeback last week from seven points down at half time against Monaghan to win in extra time, but it was all a little bit flat.

They scored the opening two points from Stephen Smith and Oisin Kiernan inside six minutes but Antrim hit back with the next three scores.

Two of those were from play with Dermot McAleese with a fine score off the outside of his right boot and the veteran Mick McCann cutting through onto his left to sling over a nice point.

Antrim played with 14 men behind the ball with only Paddy Cunningham up top and managed to keep their noses in front for a lot of the first half.

Cunningham and Kevin Quinn were on target for the saffrons with Cormac Timoney and Ciaran Brady popping up from defence under no pressure to score his second point of the first half.

Killian Brady was black-carded at the end of the first half with Antrim leading by a point, 0-6 to 0-5.

Antrim didn’t score however for 28 minutes either side of the break with Cavan adding on the first four points of the second half from Killian Clarke, Gearoid McKiernan, Oisin Kiernan and sub Thomas Edward O’Donoghue who made a big impact off the bench with 0-3.

Antrim hit a couple of bad wides from good scoring positions in the second half and couldn’t get the goal they needed to blow the game wide open. Peter Healy couldn’t get anything on the only shot on target in the second half and it was easily saved by Raymond Galligan.

Conor Murray threatened up front for Antrim and scored a point late on but Cavan countered quickly on the break after another Antrim attack broke down and O’Donoghue pointed with McKiernan adding the insurance point in injury time.

Scorers for Cavan: G McKiernan 0-3 (1f), TE O’Donoghue 0-3 (1f, 1m), C Brady, O Kiernan 0-2 each, K Clarke, S Smith, C Timoney 0-1 each Scorers for Antrim: P Cunningham 0-2 (1f), C Murray 0-2 (1m), M McCann, K Quinn, D McAleese 0-1 each, T McCann 0-1 (f), P McBride 0-1 (f)

CAVAN: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, K Clarke, K Brady; G Smith, C Brady, L Fortune; C Timoney, P Faulkner; M Reilly, G McKiernan, O Kiernan; O Pierson, S Smith, C O’Reilly

Subs: T Galligan for S Smith (HT), TE O’Donoghue for Pierson (40), C Conroy for K Brady (46), N Murray for O’Reilly (50)

ANTRIM: O Kerr; P Gallagher, D Lynch, K O’Boyle; P Healy, J McAuley, N Delargy; C Duffin, M McCann; K Quinn, M Sweeney, D McAleese; P Cunningham, C Murray, P McBride

Subs: P McCormack for (HT), T McCann for Cunningham (49), O Eastwood for Duffin (49), M Jordan for McAleese (55), R McCann for T McCann (59) Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)