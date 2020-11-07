Fox winner breaks Limerick hearts after Sweeney brilliance saves Tipp

Munster SFC semi-final: Tipperary 1-15 Limerick 2-11

A Brian Fox point in the 89th minute edged Tipperary into the Munster SFC final.

The substitute’s point proved the crucial score at the end of 90-plus minutes of football, with Limerick replacement Seamus O’Carroll unable to bring this Munster semi-final to penalties when claiming a mark in the play following Fox’s winner. O'Carroll's kick sailed right and wide of the Tipp posts meaning heartbreak for a Limerick team chasing the county's first Munster final appearance in 10 years.

The visitors led by the minimum, 1-13 to 2-9, at the end of the first period of extra-time, but the lead changed hands following back-to-back points from Limerick’s Sean McSweeney and Donal O’Sullivan (free).

Robbie Kiely tied proceedings for the seventh time and it was the wily Fox who popped up with the winner to send Tipperary into their first Munster final in five years.

Trailing by 2-6 to 0-5 at the half-time in regulation time, Tipperary worked their way back into contention in the third quarter. A run of 1-6 without reply left David Power’s side two in front — 1-11 to 2-6 — when referee Maurice Deegan sounded for the second-half water break.

Three of the six white flags were dead-ball efforts converted by Jack Kennedy and Conor Sweeney, with the latter, along with sub Liam Boland and centre-back Kevin Fahey, kicking points from play to narrow the deficit to the minimum on 51 minutes.

The Tipp goal had a stroke of good fortune attached to it, Robbie Kiely’s point effort hitting the post before the breaking ball was scrambled over the line by midfielder Liam Casey.

With only one wide during this period, Tipperary were a picture of efficiency going forward.

Limerick scoring chances were largely non-existent in the face of Tipperary’s growing dominance and it must have come as a massive sigh of relief to the Treaty management when Darragh Treacy kicked their first point of the second-half on 58 minutes.

A Hugh Bourke free subsequently levelled matters and although sub Cian Sheehan’s kick on 70 minutes had the look of a winner about it, Conor Sweeney showed remarkable nerve and skill to land a free right on the sideline with the outside of the left boot four and a half minutes into injury-time to send this fixture to extra-time.

A slow and ponderous first-half was saved by two well-worked Limerick goals on 26 and 32 minutes respectively.

The sides were tied at 0-4 apiece when Limerick pounced for their opening goal of this semi-final contest, a green flag which had its roots in two Limerick shirts forcing Tipperary defender Alan Campbell out over the sideline on the Mackey Stand side of the field.

The resulting sideline kick found its way to Sean McSweeney and following neat interchange play between him and midfielder Tommie Childs, McSweeney drilled a low shot past Tipp ‘keeper Evan Comerford.

Their second goal was even more impressive, a delicious pass from half-back Tony McCarthy to Cillian Fahy putting the latter inside the cover and he duly obliged in rifling the ball past Comerford.

Fahy’s green flag shoved Limerick seven clear, a Tommy Griffin point - after yet another fine pass from a Limerick defender to one of their forward colleagues - sandwiched by the two goals.

Both sides were guilty of a significant number of unforced errors, Tipperary’s first-half summed up by a pedestrian Jason Lonergan pass cut out by Limerick full-back Brian Fanning and ending with Killian Ryan splitting the posts at other end in first-half stoppages.

There was nothing between the teams early on, the scoreline reading 0-4 to 0-3 in Limerick’s favour at the first water break.

Tipperary’s first point from play arrived shortly after the resumption of play, Michael Quinlivan’s palmed effort tipped over by Limerick ‘keeper Donal O’Sullivan. They’d add only one further score to their tally in the remaining 19 minutes of the first-half.

There was plenty of road still to be travelled in this game, with Tipperary the ones still alive in the championship when Maurice Deegan brought the curtain down on proceedings two hours and 15 minutes after he first threw in the ball.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (0-7, 0-5 frees); L Casey (1-0); J Kennedy (0-2 frees), L Boland (0-2 each); K Fahey, M Quinlivan, R Kiely, B Fox (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: S McSweeney (1-2); C Fahy (1-1); H Bourke (0-2, 0-2 frees), D O’Sullivan (0-2, 0-1 free, 0-1 ‘45); D Treacy, K Ryan, T Griffin, C Sheehan (0-1 each).

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; Conal Kennedy, L Casey; J Kennedy, Colman Kennedy, E Moloney; J Lonergan, C Sweeney, M Quinlivan.

Subs: B Fox for Lonergan, L Boland for Colman Kennedy (both HT); R Quigley for J Kennedy (59); K O’Halloran for Moloney (66); T Fitzgerald for O’Shaughnessy (70); Colman Kennedy for Quigley (77); P Feehan for Fahey (82).

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, K Ryan, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; C Fahy, I Corbett, A Enright; S McSweeney, T Griffin, H Bourke.

Subs: P De Brún for Enright (HT); D Neville for McSweeney, C Sheehan for Griffin (51); R Childs for Brown (56); S O’Carroll for K Ryan (66); M Donovan for McCarthy (78); D Lyons for Fahy (80+2); S McSweeney for Maher (ET HT).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).