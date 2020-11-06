Weekend GAA previews and predictions: Kerry must not underestimate Cork challenge

SATURDAY

Munster SFC semi-final.

Limerick v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds 1.15pm (M Deegan, Laois) Live RTÉ News.

Given how impressive they’ve been in their last two games, you’d forget Limerick jeopardised their promotion hopes when they lost to Wexford upon their return. They face a team in even better form who won’t have forgotten just how chastening it was to lose to Limerick last year. Iain Corbett is playing some beautiful football and as much as Tipperary will be keen to impose their own game, he has to be given undivided attention. Michael Quinlivan poses the same problem for Billy Lee but Tipperary’s flying backs have to be minded, as does Conor Sweeney. A competitive game that should go close if not to the wire but Tipperary to make a first provincial since 2016.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Leinster SFC quarter-final.

Dublin v Westmeath, MW Hire O’Moore Park 6.15pm (M McNally, Monaghan) Live Sky Sports Mix.

Not since 1998 have Dublin fallen at the first hurdle and nobody, not even in the context of Dublin’s middling league displays, expects them to trip up here. However, Westmeath are a well-coached team and while disappointed not to have made a stronger promotion push from Division 2, it shouldn’t knock them from putting in a performance here. Paddy Small’s expected inclusion will be followed closely but on Dessie Farrell’s debut it’s how he shapes his defence that will warrant most attention.

Verdict: Dublin.

Ulster SFC quarter-final.



Cavan v Antrim, Kingspan Breffni Park 1.15pm (P Faloon, Down) Live BBC.

Cavan must still be on a high after the manner in which they beat Monaghan and while most extra-time games seven days previous would take much out of teams, what happened in Clones shouldn’t. How Antrim concluded the Division 4 campaign left more questions than answers whereas Cavan know that not backing up what they did to their neighbours would be embarrassing.

Verdict: Cavan.

All-Ireland SHC, Round 1.

Clare v Laois, UPMC Nowlan Park 1.15pm (T Walsh, Waterford) Live GAAGO.

With players missing for Laois, the chances of them surprising Clare don’t appear to be all that positive. Neither team injected much intensity into their games the weekend before last but here they can have no choice otherwise it’s no hurling for another three months or so. Eddie Brennan will ensure Tony Kelly has a man-marker and he may also deploy a sweeper in front of Shane O’Donnell but Clare have the resources to get their campaign back up and running.

Verdict: Clare.

Dublin v Cork, Semple Stadium 3.45pm (J Keenan, Wicklow). Live Sky Sports Mix.

Over the past two seasons, three games in as many weeks proved to be too much for most teams in the round-robin provincial championship. Dublin were let off the hook last weekend, so much so that they almost astonished Kilkenny. Cork, on the other hand, looked losers from a long way out against Waterford and if they show the same lack of heart here, they will be dumped out. However, Cork have shown over previous seasons — v Limerick last year, Dublin in 2016 — that they can bounce back quickly. It shouldn’t have come to this and they must match Dublin’s physical strength.

Verdict: Cork

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 3 (not winner on the day).

Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park 2pm (R McGann, Clare).

Against an Antrim side that were coming off two significant wins, Carlow’s draw was a good one and they can pick up a first one against a Meath team looking for their first points.

Verdict: Carlow.

Christy Ring Cup, Round 2B.

Derry v Offaly, Páirc Esler 3.30pm (C Cunning, Antrim).

There will be a lot of goodwill for Offaly as they finally make their championship bow following their Covid situation. They should progress to the next round with ease.

Verdict: Offaly.

Nickey Rackard Cup, Round 2B.

Monaghan v Tyrone, O’Neill Park, Clontibret 1.30pm (A Ferguson, Fermanagh).

A heavy loss for Monaghan to Mayo last week but not as heavy as that suffered by Tyrone.

Verdict: Monaghan.

Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 1.30pm (T Gleeson, Dublin).

A narrow loss for Longford against Donegal last time out but they can recover here.

Verdict: Longford.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC. Group 1, Round 2

Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park 3pm (J Devlin) Live TG4.

In the decisive game of the group, a comprehensive opening win for Kerry over Cavan has them in good fettle and not too taxed for the visit of Cork. Not having a game behind them should mean the visitors are slow to start and Kerry will walk that bit taller on home soil. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Síofra O’Shea could cause Cork all sorts of trouble but deny them goals and Cork can put one foot in the semi-finals.

Verdict: Cork.

Group 3, Round 2.

Waterford v Dublin, Baltinglass 1pm (B Redmond).

All-Ireland champions Dublin were given quite the shock by Donegal last weekend but it’s likely Waterford will feel their wrath here. Waterford know they are fighting for their championship existence but it won’t be enough.

Verdict: Dublin.

Group 4, Round 2.

Mayo v Tyrone, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 1pm (S Curley).

Shipping six goals against Armagh last weekend doesn’t bode well for Tyrone here as Mayo look to set themselves up for an all-or-nothing clash with the Orchard. But Mayo must be all business in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Verdict: Mayo.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Group 1.

Wexford v Offaly, Bellefield 2pm (L Dempsey, Kilkenny).

Neither team is in a position to advance to the knockout stages after both failed to win either of their two previous group matches. Wexford did provide competitive matches to both Cork and Galway but were ultimately beaten by a stronger outfit on both occasions.

Verdict: Wexford.

SUNDAY

Munster SFC semi-final.

Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4pm (D O’Mahoney, Tipperary) Live RTÉ.

So let’s do the fact check. Have Cork improved from last year’s Munster final? Yes, based on their league divided by the pandemic, they have. Have Kerry? Yes. More so than Cork? Yes but the addition of Mark Keane, likely as a midfield option, will have given Kerry something to consider. What’s more, Ronan McCarthy is so convinced by last year’s U20 winners that he has named two of them to take up central positions in defence, although David Clifford should be taken up by Kevin Flahive, and Mattie Taylor appears the man to tag Seán O’Shea. Kerry showed real discipline beating Monaghan and Donegal but it’s against Cork where they could be drawn into a slug-out and be porous, as they were in last year’s final. Show Cork the respect they would those Division 1 teams and they have a greater chance of seeing off the hosts with plenty to spare. The strength of Kerry’s bench also have to be considered by McCarthy who himself can call on experience but not the type of match-winning talent Peter Keane has on call. Where Cork could win is in midfield as Kerry put together a new partnership but even if that comes to pass and Ruairí Deane imposes himself and Brian Hurley is as lethal as ever, it is still likely to come up short.

Verdict: Kerry.

Connacht SFC semi-final.

Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park 1.30pm (D Gough, Meath) Live RTÉ.

A rousing finish to the league by Roscommon will at least ensure their morale is high for this one. On home soil, they will be more comfortable too and yet they are being dismissed by too many people. Their pool of talent may not be as deep as Mayo’s but it has been sufficient to beat Mayo in the past and return to Division 1. The problem for James Horan is that he doesn’t seem to know his first team although he will surely rely on more of his stalwarts here. Anthony Cunningham doesn’t have that issue but if it comes down to the benches then the visitors should have enough to reach a provincial final.

Verdict: Mayo

Leinster SFC quarter-finals.

Longford v Laois, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 1.30pm (S Hurson, Tyrone) Live GAAGo.

Longford were possibly taken aback by how difficult they had it on occasions against Louth last weekend. Yes, they are down some key players but Louth were coming into that clash with only a win over a Down B team for comfort. Laois have been anything but consistent but that relegation-defying win over Fermanagh has to set them up well and they have the forwards to win this.

Verdict: Laois.

Wicklow v Meath, County Grounds, Aughrim 1.30pm (C Branagan, Down) Live GAAGo.

After back-to-back wins over Wexford, the first of which sealed them a Division 3 spot, Wicklow are in bonus territory and they won’t be much expectation of them to surprise Meath. They could stay with Andy McEntee’s team longer into this game that he would like but there were indications in the Royals’ league displays against Dublin and Monaghan that they are getting more things right than earlier in the year.

Verdict: Meath.

Offaly v Kildare, MW Hire O’Moore Park 5.30pm (D Coldrick, Meath) Live GAAGo.

Offaly should be better for that edgy victory over Carlow and it’s rare that they don’t fancy their chances against the neighbours. To Bernard Allen and Niall McNamee, John Maughan will look to burst the Lilywhites’ defence whereas Kildare, buoyed by retaining their Division 2 status, have more shooters, as much as they have been relying a little too much on the placed ball expertise of Jimmy Hyland and Neil Flynn. A fit Daniel Flynn would thrive on Sunday. Either way, Kildare have enough of an edge in most areas.

Verdict: Kildare.

Ulster SFC quarter-final.

Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park 1.30pm (B Cassidy, Derry) Live BBC.

Ryan McMenamin is happy with how Fermanagh have trained since their Covid-affected end to the league and Down travel without a true test. The decision by Paddy Tally to put out a second team against Louth when their promotion from Division 3 was confirmed by the walkover they received from Leitrim and Longford forfeiting their final round game to Cork carries a risk, as their main men have had no competitive game. This should be particularly tight but Down can get in the flow just in time to head into the last four.

Verdict: Down.

Christy Ring Cup, Round 2B.

Roscommon v Sligo, Waldon Park, Athleague 12pm (R Fitzsimons, Offaly).

The lack of a game due to Covid damages Sligo’s chances.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 3.

Cavan v Louth, Kingspan Breffni Park 2pm (C McDonald, Antrim).

Verdict: Louth.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship. Group 1.

Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium 2pm (J Dermody, Westmeath).

Galway have looked incredibly strong in their opening matches, scoring 8-30 in two group fixtures. However, this weekend will provide a different type of test to what they have faced in the campaign so far. Cork’s 3-12 to 1-8 victory over Wexford proved that this side are still strong contenders, which makes this fixture extremely tasty for the neutrals.

Verdict: Galway.

Group 2.

Kilkenny v Limerick, UPMC Nowlan Park 2pm (J Heffernan, Wexford).

Kilkenny have been in imperious form in their opening two group matches, scoring a sublime total 6-38 to date and have conceded only one goal en route. Limerick meanwhile have been somewhat disappointing this campaign having lost both fixtures to Westmeath and Waterford respectively.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Westmeath v Waterford, Cusack Park 2pm (E Cassidy, Derry).

While the Leinster side took a big defeat to the Cats last time out, they produced an excellent display in the opening fixture and will hope to get that momentum back when they take to the field this weekend. Waterford have the ever-reliable Beth Carton and Niamh Rockett at their disposal and that means they are a difficult challenge to any opposition, as their group opponents have already discovered.

Verdict: Waterford.