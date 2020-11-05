Paul Earley: Expect ‘a really big performance’ from Mayo - but don't rule out Roscommon

Former All-Star footballer Paul Earley knows that his native Roscommon are quietly confident of upsetting the odds in Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final, but he is expecting ‘a really big performance’ from Mayo when they visit Dr Hyde Park.

The Sky Sports GAA analyst is finding it hard to predict a winner — especially until he sees how both sides line up — but he has been encouraged by Roscommon’s recent performances in the National League.

Morale is high in the county after victories over Armagh and Cavan saw Anthony Cunningham’s charges return to Division 1 again after being relegated last season.

Earley also believes that Roscommon supporters have great faith and belief in Cunningham and his coaching team, all of whom are highly-regarded within the county.

“It’s a good management team, Anthony is very experienced, very strong and good with players,” he said.

“The other two lads, Ian Daly and Mark Dowd, are also very good coaches.

“Mark Dowd managed Ballaghaderreen to a county title in 2012 and also worked with the Roscommon U21s and the minors.

“Ian is a club-mate of my own and brought Michael Glavey’s to an All-Ireland Intermediate Club final. They are really good managers, very good coaches and very low-key coaches.

“They’re not part of the celebrity coaches with the egos that are out there, some of whom are not nearly at the same level as those lads are at.”

The former Ireland International Rules manager also believes that the middle third of the field will be the key battleground on Sunday.

So the onus will be on Roscommon midfielders Tadhg O’Rourke and Cathal Compton, with likely support from Enda Smith, to get the better of Mayo’s Matthew Ruane, Conor Loftus and, possibly, Aidan O’Shea.

The team that wins that battle looks set to win the match, according to Paul Earley.

“For me, it comes down to how Mayo will line out. If they play Aidan [O’Shea] around the middle of the field that will ensure they get possession in that area, and I think they will need to do that at some stage in the game.

“If they don’t, and if Roscommon can get parity around midfield or any bit of dominance, I think they can win the game with the forward line that they have.

“Going into the semi-final in Castlebar last year everyone expected Mayo to win it,” he added, referring to last summer’s rain-soaked Championship clash in Castlebar.

“Mayo had a lot of chances to do that, but Roscommon came out with the win, and the same thing happened them going to Galway [for the Connacht final].

“I think they’ve gotten stronger this year, so probably, for the first time, Roscommon could be going into this game as slight favourites. But I honestly don’t know which way it will go.

“On form I’d say it’s Roscommon, but it’s a unique Championship and I have a funny feeling Mayo will come out with a really big performance.”