Patrick Kelly: Kerry have those extra few gears

When lockdown hit in mid-March, inter-county managers and S&C coaches busied themselves organising plans and programmes for the ‘new normal’.

Gyms were emptied and players around the country were supplied with weights and GPS vests to monitor their individual efforts. Kerry, at the time were sitting pretty near the top of the Division 1 table went one step further than most, and had Watt bikes delivered to their players to ensure that fitness levels could be maintained from the comfort of their own living rooms.

This attention to detail and backing is not surprising coming from a county so obsessed with football and hell-bent on being the team to break the Dublin dominance.

That journey begins on Sunday for the recently crowned Division 1 champions with a visit to Páirc Ui Chaoimh for the third year on the trot to face old rivals, and themselves newly crowned Division 3 champions, Cork.

The challenge facing the Rebels should not be understated or underestimated. In the six seasons since Conor Counihan’s departure as manager Kerry and Cork have met six times (including one replay) with the Kingdom victorious by margins of three, five, 11, 12 and 17 points.

From a Cork of view preparation has been far from ideal. In a division where the majority of sides they faced set up to sit back, soak up pressure and attempt to counter, Cork have had little to prepare themselves for the attacking arsenal Kerry will undoubtedly bring.

If this year had gone as originally scheduled with the safety net of the backdoor, I would realistically have been hoping for a positive Cork performance with plenty signs of encouragement heading for the qualifiers

Frantic and physical football

Given the knockout element of this game and the short lead in time I don’t think Cork have any choice but to keep the game plan simple and go for broke.

For this to happen Cork must ensure that this game turns into a frantic and physical game of football.

Cork’s main weapon in recent seasons has been the damage done by the rampaging runs of the likes of Ian Maguire, Killian O’Hanlon and Ruairí Deane.

We could see the aforementioned trio plus two from Brian Hartnett, Paul Walsh and Kevin O’Driscoll making up numbers 8 to 12 in an effort to dominate their counterparts in green and gold ensuring a steady supply of possession as well as applying massive pressure on Kerry delivery into their marque forwards.

Spearheaded by the generational talents of Seán O’Shea and David Clifford up front, there appears to be too many ifs for Cork to overcome.

Cork’s full-back line will have the unenviable task of limiting the scores and creativity from Clifford and nippy Dr Crokes forward Tony Brosnan.

Given James Loughrey is a doubt with injury Cork’s full back line will be comprised of a combination of Kevin Flahive, Sam Ryan, Maurice Shanley, Paul Ring and Nathan Walsh. Ronan McCarthy has shown faith in young defenders in recent years starting Ryan in the 2018 decider and Walsh last year, but the concession of 1-19 and 3-18 in those games gives an indication of the challenge that lies ahead.

Few back lines would be expected to nullify the multi-dimensional attacking threat of this Kerry side so Cork’s middle eight will be crucial.

The athleticism and work rate of those picked at midfield and half-forward will be asked to filter back, frustrate and force turnovers. Cork will then hope that the attacking half backs like Kevin O’Donovan and Mattie Taylor can use their pace to counter and supply Cork’s chief scorers with opportunities.

Brian Hurley and Luke Connolly would be two certainties to start should they recover from recent injuries and both have proven lethal against Kerry in the past.

Should they not start, Cork will be choosing from a combination of the experienced Mark Collins and Paul Kerrigan along with the youthful Colm O’Callaghan and Damien Gore.

Predicting the starting Cork 15 is nigh on impossible given Cork’s only competitive game since the restart was three weeks ago with some players having only just switched focus from their club duties.

One player who would be a major plus should he be fit is Seán Powter, who could feature anywhere from five to fifteen and would certainly give Kerry something to think about.

Micheál Aodh Martin is due to start between the sticks and his calmness and leadership will have been a positive in the setup in recent weeks.

This is a Kerry side impressively developing into an All-Ireland winning side. Backboned by elder statesmen of the calibre of Paul Murphy, David Moran, Stephen O’Brien and Paul Geaney (if fit), Kerry appear to be a far more settled and seasoned side with plenty of young talent coming through.

They are more than willing to drop numbers back as they showed in their two recent league games and it is a tactic I wouldn’t be surprised to see, given Cork’s powerful running game.

The cancellation of the final Division 3 league against Longford was a big disappointment for Cork leaving them to rely on an extra A versus B game or two to finalise their preparations.

Added to the fact that the Kerry senior county semi-finals were played on the weekend of September 11-12 while Cork equivalents and many of the other grades were played on October 3-4, the reality is that Kerry have had almost a full month of training with a full squad while Cork players arrived back in dribs and drabs before the complete shutdown of the club scene.

A friend of mine from over the border texted this week suggesting Cork might cause an upset.

As a Cork person, you become used to this annual festival, ranging from genuine trepidation to more likely plámásing from our neighbours. All perceived logic and evidence would point toward Kerry continuing their dominance, but Cork football is on the up having a fair bit to cheer about over the past year with minor and u-20 All Ireland successes.

Naturally everybody within the Cork camp will believe they can win and I hope they do.

It’ll have to be manic and full of aggression for Cork to be in with a chance but it’s hard to see past Kerry’s firepower and an extra couple of gears to cruise past the finish line.