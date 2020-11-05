Mark Keane on the bench as Cork name eight of side who lost last year's Munster final

Collingwood-contracted AFL player Mark Keane has been named on the Cork bench for Sunday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry.

The 20-year-old, who made his debut for the Melbourne club in August and recently signed a new two-year deal, is a surprise selection given the recent opposition of AFL teams to their Irish players playing competitive Gaelic football.

Sydney Swans’ Colin O’Riordan linked up with Tipperary last month but is not lining out for his county, while Mark O’Connor upset Geelong when he played for Dingle in October two years ago as did Conor McKenna with Essendon after togging out for Eglish last November.

However, Keane is understood to have received permission from Collingwood and is understood to be a midfield option.

Cian Kiely, James Loughrey and Cathal O’Mahony are the major absentees from the Cork squad as Ronan McCarthy has announced a team that shows seven changes to the side that lost last year’s final to Kerry.

The defence, including goalkeeper where Micheál Aodh Martin replaces Mark White, shows five changes. Seán Powter has been named at corner-back and there are championship debuts for 2019 U20 All-Ireland winners Maurice Shanley, Seán Sheehan and Colm O’Callaghan. Kevin O’Donovan, a used substitute in Páirc Uí Chaoimh 17 months ago, is selected at wing-back.

Long-serving Paul Kerrigan and Seán White, who started last year, are named on the bench.

John O’Rourke comes into the half-forward line to join O’Callaghan and Ruairí Deane. There are no changes from the midfield and full-forward line from the counties’ previous SFC meeting.

CORK (SFC v Kerry): M Martin (Nemo Rangers); S Powter (Douglas), M Shanley (Clonakilty), K Flahive (Douglas); K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), S Meehan (Kiskeam), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (c, St Finbarrs), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), R Deane (Bantry Blues); M Collins (Castlehaven), B Hurley (Castlehaven), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: A Casey (Kiskeam), S Ryan (St Finbarrs), P Ring (Aghabullogue), M Hurley (Castlehaven), T Corkery (Cill na Martra), P Walsh (Kanturk), K O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cartaigh), S White (Clonakilty), P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), M Keane (Mitchelstown), D Gore (Kilmacabea).