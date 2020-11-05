Cork GAA mourns Jim Cremin: 'He taught us all what playing for and representing Nemo meant'

Cork GAA is mourning the loss of Nemo Rangers stalwart Jim Cremin, a hurler or footballer with the storied Cork club and in later years a constant presence on the sideline and in the background with countless Nemo teams, as well as UCC.

He is pictured above celebrating Nemo's 2003 All-Ireland Club final win over Crossmolina with his great friend Billy Morgan.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of club legend Jim Cremin," a club statement read.

"In many ways Jim was the heartbeat of the club — he epitomised all that was good with Nemo and the GAA.

"Jim was a friend to many in the club no matter who you were. He inspired generations of Nemo players with his passion and taught us all what playing for and representing Nemo meant.

"Jim had a way with words that few do. In times like these, we relied on Jim to find the words to express our sorrow and sadness.

"As a club we owe Jim so much. something that words may not be able to capture.

"Over the next days and weeks we will all remember Jim in our own ways, laugh at the good times and reminisce.

"Jim will never be forgotten and we send our condolences to Ber and his family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Former Kerry star and ex-Nemo player Tomás Ó Sé tweeted:

"So sorry to hear of the death of Jim Cremin. Great Nemo Rangers GAA and UCC GAA man. A real gentleman with a love for Gaelic games and Irish culture. Will be sorely missed. Condolences to his family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis".

Jim Cremin and members of the Nemo Rangers backroom team celebrate victory in the 2008 All-Ireland club semi-final

UCC GAA Club tweeted: "Huge sadness with the passing of Jim Cremin. A kind, decent man. He made such an impact on the lives of countless people throughout his life. May he rest in peace."

And Coláiste Chríost Rí, where Jim taught, added: "Coláiste Chríost Rí lost a colleague, friend & legend yesterday. Jim Cremin will be forever remembered and loved by staff, students, parents & everybody associated with our school. His legacy will live long in our memories. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal."

