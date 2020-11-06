Conor McKenna has no complaints about treatment in Donegal defeat

New Tyrone recruit and PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Conor McKenna believes it's not for him to say if Mickey Harte should remain as manager for a 19th season.

Harte's former captain, three-time All-Ireland winner Sean Cavanagh, claimed in his newspaper column following Tyrone's Ulster championship defeat to Donegal that it 'should be his last game, his last season' as boss.

That's despite the 2018 All-Ireland finalists appearing to be on the cusp of a thrilling new forward unit comprising ex-AFL star McKenna, rising star Darragh Canavan and 2019 All-Star Cathal McShane who is recovering from injury.

McKenna failed to sparkle on his senior Championship debut against Donegal though picked up the October award for his 3-4 haul across the two Division 1 games against Donegal and Mayo.

Asked about Harte's situation, McKenna said: "I've only been there for probably three months, so it's hard for me to say.

"I had a strange year, nothing was normal compared to what those boys have been through. It's probably more the players' decision and the coaches and the ones who have been there for the last five or six years, they know what's going on and they know what's better for the team so if they think Mickey is the man to stay on then that's more than welcome for me."

Harte was critical of Donegal's treatment of McKenna during last Sunday's 1-13 to 1-11 defeat for the Red Hands in Ballybofey.

The three-time All-Ireland winning boss took exception to a claim that McKenna was well marshalled and said the reality was that it was "manhandling" and that the Eglish star wasn't given "the correct protection he deserved from the officials".

"Nah, not really," said McKenna of the suggestion. "I'd do the exact same to someone else. That's the way Gaelic is.

"It seemed to be when I was full-forward (Tyrone) probably couldn't do as much because of the umpires and that but, jeez, no, players are smart. I'd do the exact same if someone was getting on top, you try to stop him. It seemed to work so no, no harm done."

McKenna said that Donegal's scores came a little easier to them on Sunday whereas "any time we did get a score we had to really work for it".

He agreed that exiting the Championship after one game is a cruel end to the season and claimed top teams in Munster and Leinster have it much easier.

"I do think Ulster is the hardest to come out of, the likes of Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh, all tough teams to beat and the likes of Dublin and Kerry are probably going to walk their provincials."

McKenna stated before the Donegal game that he's still chasing match fitness after switching codes.

He intends to play soccer locally in the coming months and to continue to work on a strength and conditioning programme to allow him to hit the ground running in 2021.