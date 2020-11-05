Mike Quirke: 'Everybody is visibly more positive'

Consider for a moment what the last couple of weeks might have looked like for Micheal Quirke and Laois.

At half-time in their Allianz League Division 2 game against Fermanagh they'd scored just three points, with a gale force wind behind them. Relegation beckoned and with two minutes of normal time remaining, and now reduced to 14 players and trailing by five points, Division 3 football appeared their destiny.

So the last couple of weeks for Quirke could have been spent working on building up shattered morale, on spinning yarns about the potentially restorative effect of a spell in the third tier, on how if they ended up in the Tailteann Cup, sure couldn't that be a platform to greater things too?

And all of those messages of hope imparted through the wonder of video conferencing, choppy broadband connections and all, or on wet and miserable training fields.

Thankfully for Laois, they caught lightning in a bottle for those final few minutes against Fermanagh and reeled off a ridiculous 3-3. They won by seven and the final standings in Division 2 place them in the mid-table, two points off promotion.

A week in politics? Try a few minutes in football.

"There was nothing significant in terms of a single moment, it was just that we kept trying to do the right thing and eventually, late enough I'll admit, we got our reward," said Quirke of that frantic finale in Enniskillen.

"Before that game, we played Westmeath the previous week and had five training sessions done in total before that. You'd do more work preparing for a club league game. Before the Fermanagh game, we were up to seven sessions so we really had very little done. I knew we were always going to be undercooked.

The really encouraging things is that nobody threw in the towel, three guys came off the bench and scored, we forced some big turnovers and there were some big plays that were down to sheer attitude and commitment.

Since then, a rainbow of optimism has hung over the group, even on cold winter evenings like last Tuesday night when the players ate their post-training meals sitting at the boots of their cars before dashing home for a shower.

"I've seen the bounce and the lift in players, everybody is visibly more positive," said Quirke.

"We didn't actually play well for a lot of that game but finished really strongly. We were clinical in that last 10 or 15 minutes. The alternative is we could have played well and lost and been relegated."

That's the thin line all teams now straddle, the terrible conditions and the perma-threat presented by Covid levelling the playing field up.

Just ask Longford, who host Laois on Sunday. They warmed up in a deluge before last Sunday's game against Louth in Mullingar, which made a lottery of many of the exchanges.

Longford won by two in the end, relying on the likes of Darren Gallagher and Robbie Smyth for inspiration.

"Gallagher is a nice player, a very talented midfielder and a good free-taker," said Quirke, a powerhouse midfielder for Kerry in his own day.

"They have plenty of quality guys, Rian Brady, Robbie Smyth, plenty more. It's a bit of a cliche but we've genuinely not concerned ourselves too much with the opposition. If you look at the traits and the things that the top teams do well, if you aspire to being in that bracket then you're trying to nail down those things and do those really well.

"That's been the approach, it's not really about Longford as much as it is ourselves doing the right things well."

Quirke's old Kerry manager, Jack O'Connor, will ironically head to Laois and O'Moore Park on Sunday for Kildare's provincial quarter-final against Offaly.

Earlier in the year, when Paul Galvin was in charge of Wexford, four Kerry men had the reins to inter-county teams; Quirke, Galvin, O'Connor and Peter Keane. Nine different Kerry men in total have managed county sides in the last three seasons with Quirke's predecessor in Laois, John Sugrue, involved too along with John Evans, Stephen Wallace, Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Liam Kearns.

So what's so appealing about Kerry managers?

"People have asked me that question before, Laois certainly have a long history of Kerry men in charge but I don't have an answer for it," shrugged Quirke.

"It's probably more a question for the people acquiring managers. From my point of view, I couldn't be happier in my position. The players have responded so well and the application has been fantastic, which isn't something I say lightly this year of all years, a crazy challenging year."