Sligo withdraw from Connacht championship after Covid outbreak

Sligo have been forced to withdraw from the Connacht senior football championship following a covid outbreak in their squad.

Board officials issued a statement just before midnight confirming that they will not fulfil Saturday's semi-final against Galway.

They become the first side who have been unable to fulfil a championship fixture due to cases of coronavirus in their panel.

Seven positive tests were confirmed on Monday, but the squad were set to be further depleted for the weekend as other players would have been deemed close contacts.

The decision not to field was reached following a meeting of county board chiefs and discussion with manager Paul Taylor.

The Board noted that players are "disappointed at not having the option of a re-fixture and feel the outcome has been forced on them."

The statement did not offer any details on whether the Connacht Council or Croke Park had ruled out the possibility of a re-fixture.

Mayo and Roscommon contest the other semi-final on Sunday afternoon with the final set for November 15.

The Sligo statement issued last night noted: "Sligo GAA have taken the tough decision to withdraw from this weekend’s Connacht SFC semi-final versus Galway.

"Paul Taylor and his management team along with the panel of 32 players have been working together since September. Due to the unforeseen circumstances of players testing positive for Covid-19 and other players deemed as close contacts, makes it impossible for Sligo to fulfil the fixture.

"The county board executive along with the players and management are extremely upset at having to make this decision. The players themselves are hugely disappointed at not having the option of a re-fixture and feel the outcome has been forced on them, whilst understanding that in these unusual times it is not possible to take part this coming weekend.

All affected by Covid-19 findings are following the requisite HSE guidelines and we are glad to report doing well at this time. Sligo GAA have informed GAA officials at Croke Park and Connacht GAA of this regrettable but correct decision."

On Monday GAA President John Horan told RTE's Morning Ireland that postponements due to outbreaks would only be considered for the latter stages of the All-Ireland championships in hurling and football

He said: "We do have contingency plans in place if we run into a problem at the All-Ireland semi-finals or final. It wouldn't be our decision around the availability of a player or team. We would be guided by the public health authorities, whose opinion we have to take and respect continuously."