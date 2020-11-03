Ryan McMenamin and Michael Fennelly comparing coaching notes

Ryan McMenamin has been swapping notes with Michael Fennelly, first-time manager to first-time manager, in what couldn’t have been a more challenging year to start out in inter-county management.

Not even highly decorated All-Ireland-winning careers as players could have prepared a Tyrone footballer and Kilkenny hurler for life in charge of Fermanagh and Offaly respectively in 2020.

“It has been good in one way and bad in another way,” said McMenamin, whose Fermanagh team take on Down in Sunday’s Ulster SFC first round.

“I’d always be in contact with other managers and coaches, who you would have known through friendships.

“It was just by chance I got in contact with Michael. The two of us we had a conversation about management, his first year, my first year. I picked a lot of good stuff off him, and I think he picked a lot of good stuff off me.

“We were just going on about it with it being our first year it has been a bit hectic, but it is what it is we can’t change it. We can just probably try to learn from the experience more than anything else.”

On the resumption of inter-county training heading into the final rounds of the Allianz Leagues, both panels had players unavailable due to Covid-19.

Fermanagh fulfilled a fixture against Clare in Ennis despite being down to the bare bones and were subsequently relegated from Division Two.

Offaly had to forfeit a Christy Ring Cup game against Kildare after the HSE deemed most of the panel as close contacts of a player who tested positive. Offaly play Derry in the competition on Saturday.

“I think Michael had a Covid situation himself so I think he was trying to pick my brains about how we managed with the players. It is something I would have done, but I’ve found it worthwhile, especially coming from a different code.

“It is always nice to pick up something different from someone else.

“This (pandemic) has been the same for everybody. One thing you do become is better organised. I do hate to see the phone going off at the minute.

“If you get a WhatsApp from a player it is usually means your heart is in your mouth.”

‘Ricey’ thinks Fermanagh should have taken something both final league games against Clare and Laois, insisting Armagh were the only team who deserved to beat them this year. Down will replace them in Division Two having gained promotion, but Fermanagh will be confident in Brewster Park this weekend.

“As you’ve seen through the 2020 club championships anything can happen,” added McMenamin, “it is probably the year of the underdog.”