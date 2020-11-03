Derek O’Mahoney to referee Cork-Kerry semi-final

Derek O’Mahoney of Tipperary will referee Sunday’s Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Kerry.

This will be the first time O’Mahoney takes charge of a senior championship fixture involving the Cork footballers. He previously whistled Kerry’s Super 8s victory over Kildare in August of 2018.

Maurice Deegan has been appointed to referee the other of the weekend’s Munster football semi-finals between Limerick and Tipperary at LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday (1.15pm).

David Gough is to take charge of the Mayo-Roscommon Connacht SFC semi-final, on Sunday (1.30pm), while Monaghan’s Martin McNally will be the man in the middle for Dublin’s opening game of their six-in-a-row All-Ireland title bid, against Westmeath, at MW Hire O’Moore Park on Saturday evening (6.15pm).

Wicklow’s John Keenan will whistle the Cork-Dublin All-Ireland SHC Round 1 qualifier on Saturday (Thurles, 3.45pm).

Waterford’s Thomas Walsh will referee the Clare-Laois Round 1 hurling qualifier, also on Saturday (UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.15pm).

Elsewhere, the venue for the Munster SHC final between Waterford and Limerick will be decided by the Munster CCC at a meeting on Thursday evening. The game is scheduled for Sunday, November 15 (throw-in 4pm).