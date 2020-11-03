Dublin GAA buy land on former Oliver Barry golf course

The Dublin County Board have acquired 23 acres of land at the former Hollystown Golf Course.

The property, which includes the clubhouse, is to be used as a training facility for all Dublin teams as well as Tyrrelstown GAA club. The local community and schools will also have access to the amenities.

Previously owned by Cork-born concert promoter and businessman Oliver Barry and his family, the popular 27-hole Hollystown Golf Course in Dublin 15 was sold to Glenveagh Homes for approximately €15m two years ago.

Many Dublin players were members of the course and for several years it was a tradition for footballers and hurlers to play there on the Monday after championship games.

Dublin’s footballers have been training in St Clare’s at DCU since the Pat Gilroy era, while their gym is in Parnell Park after they moved their equipment out of the GAA’s National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown in early 2018.

Dublin GAA Board Chairman Michael Seavers commented: "I would like to thank Glenveagh for partnering with Dublin GAA in this hugely significant venture. This is a great day for Gaelic Games in our county.

"Never before has the value of sports been more relevant to people, both mentally and physically. Sporting facilities and green spaces are essential in our cities and this strategic development will bring huge benefits to Dublin GAA and to the local community.”

Two years ago, Dublin purchased the 35-acre Spawell site for €9m in south-west Dublin, just off the M50, where they intended constructing four pitches and a training hub. However, they have yet to develop the property, which currently includes a golf driving range, a pitch and putt course, a pub, Astro soccer pitches, tennis courts, and a garden centre.

In July 2019, it was reported the county board were looking to sell off nine acres of the site.