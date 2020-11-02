Sligo may not be able to play Connacht semi-final with Galway

Sligo may not be in a position to play this Saturday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Galway due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases.

Several players are believed to be unavailable, which could force the team to forfeit the fixture set to take place in Pearse Stadium.

Sligo’s hurlers were forced to pull out of their Christy Ring Cup game against Derry last month as a result of a positive test and some players being deemed close contacts. There are three players who play for the county’s hurlers and footballers.

As the Connacht final is due to take place the weekend after next, it remains to be seen if the semi-final could be moved. There is a three-week break between the provincial decider and the All-Ireland semi-final, which may provide wiggle room to move this Saturday’s match.

The Sligo County Board are due to release a statement on Tuesday.