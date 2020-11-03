Tadhg Morley: Kerry defence used lockdown time to reflect

“During the lockdown there, we had time to review and reflect on things, individually as well. There were a couple of things for me to be thinking about there and different times in big games.”
“There are loads of fellas just like Tony. He has been lucky to get the nod in the last two league games but there is no guarantee that he will be there for the next game as lads are really pushing hard.”
“Winning is a habit and they’re coming in with a winning streak so we’re not taking them lightly at all.”
“Our own supporters not being able to go there and even if I think of my own area and my own club, we’re from a very unique and beautiful part of the country there in Templenoe, in Blackwater and there are a lot of people absolutely stone-mad about football, about following the club at home and Kerry.