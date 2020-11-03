Tadhg Morley: Kerry defence used lockdown time to reflect

Tadhg Morley says Kerry’s defenders used the lockdown to reflect on their performances and seek improvement in key areas.

With no goals conceded and Monaghan and a second-string Donegal team putting up 0-14 and 0-10 against them last month, Kerry’s rearguard, with Morley at full-back, appears to have shored up. Those tallies were well down on the 1-15 they were coughing up on average per game in the league earlier this year.

Morley commented: “When you look at our defence, are there some things we could have improved upon over the last few months or from last year’s championship? Certainly yes.

“During the lockdown there, we had time to review and reflect on things, individually as well. There were a couple of things for me to be thinking about there and different times in big games.”

Of course, it’s beneficial they are being tested in training by some of the best forwards around. “You’re marking Tommy Walsh, David Clifford, Tony Brosnan, Killian Spillane. These fellas are playing really well.

You have to be on the top of your game every night in training because you’re going to get otherwise. It definitely helps when you’re marking these fellas night-in, night-out.”

Dr Crokes’ Brosnan has been a great addition as Paul Geaney returns from injury.

“Tony is really sharp at the moment,” says Morley. “He is working really hard for the team so hopefully that will continue.

“There are loads of fellas just like Tony. He has been lucky to get the nod in the last two league games but there is no guarantee that he will be there for the next game as lads are really pushing hard.”

Cork’s five goals against Louth last month and their flawless run in Division 3 has Morley on guard.

“Cork are a serious team, they really put it up against us last year. They are flying in the league, they won all their matches this year and some of them by a handsome margin.

“Winning is a habit and they’re coming in with a winning streak so we’re not taking them lightly at all.”

An empty Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Sunday afternoon will take some getting used to but the 25-year-old knows there will be great remote support.

“It’s definitely unique. Even travelling on our own has been unique but you have to do whatever has to be done.

“Our own supporters not being able to go there and even if I think of my own area and my own club, we’re from a very unique and beautiful part of the country there in Templenoe, in Blackwater and there are a lot of people absolutely stone-mad about football, about following the club at home and Kerry.

“For them not being able to go to a Kerry-Cork game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is tough. So we’re in a privileged position to play and hopefully put on a show.”