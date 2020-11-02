Darragh Fitzgibbon and Eoin Cadogan set to miss Cork clash with Dublin

It’s “highly likely” that Cork will face Dublin this weekend in the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers with Darragh Fitzgibbon and Eoin Cadogan, says selector Ger Cunningham.

Cork were without the influential duo for Saturday night’s defeat to Waterford but Cunningham is cautiously hopeful about Colm Spillane’s chances of playing.

“We’ll have to get an up-to-date medical assessment on our injured players this week but at this stage, it’s highly unlikely Darragh or Eoin will be available this weekend,” Cunningham said.

“Colm will be a week closer to returning and we’d have our fingers crossed that he’ll be available.”

Cunningham described this weekend’s game against Dublin as “Cork’s season”.

“Next Saturday against Dublin is what it’s all about now, and we don’t really have an awful lot of time to spend reflecting on last Saturday’s disappointment - which it was.

“We have to change around very quickly now and get focused on next Saturday’s game; to take the lessons that need to be learned for the weekend coming.

This is our season now, this week.”

Last year’s round-robin series of games means the players are accustomed to games coming thick and fast, but Cunningham adds: “It’s back to the old knock-out championship as well.

“We’re now in a situation that every time you play it’s like the old way, one chance and you’re out - before you had the comfort of a back-door game but now it’s knock-out.

“And Saturday is our final, really.”

The St Finbarr’s clubman said it “wasn’t ideal” not knowing who the opposition would be with less than a week to go, but added: “Obviously that applies to every county, but it’s also the drawback when you go into the qualifier system anyway.

“This is how the championship is structured and we knew this was what we’d be facing if we lost last Saturday evening.

“We knew there was every chance we could be out next weekend, and that’s obviously how it fell for us in the draw. We just have to drive on and face the challenge Dublin will present.”

As a former Dublin manager Cunningham is well situated to evaluate Cork’s opponents.

“They’re a serious team with a lot of very good players.

“When I was involved with them I got to work with a good few of those players, bringing in some of them a few years ago to start that process of blending in younger players into the squad.

“Seeing their development since, you can see that they’re a formidable team. They’re athletic, strong, and they’ll take a lot of positives from their game against Kilkenny last weekend.

“They had a particularly good second half last weekend and came up short by a point in a game where, for a while, it looked like it was game, set, and match for Kilkenny.

“They would have been disappointed to lose to Laois last year in the Championship and clearly they’re very focused this year, coming so close to beating Kilkenny. Our players will have to face up to that challenge.”

Cunningham added that Cork will treat this game, so soon after the Waterford defeat, as a chance to do themselves justice.

“We knew for the last couple of months that it was Waterford we were facing. This isn’t an excuse in any way, shape, or form but we had limited preparation time with the team - the county finals went into the first week of October so we had three weeks with the team.

That might sound like a lot but that’s literally nine or ten sessions, and we hadn’t seen these guys collectively since last March against Galway in Salthill.

“That’s not an excuse, Waterford were well worth their win last Saturday evening, but it’s not a help when your time with the team is limited. They’re coming off club matches and trying to get up to inter-county speed. Waterford had a bit more time than us and it probably showed on the day, but we think we didn’t do ourselves justice.

“The best thing sometimes is to take an immediate chance to turn things around.”

Sources close to the camp indicate that two of the Blackrock contingent are also nursing injuries - Daniel Meaney and Michael O’Halloran - while Tadhg Deasy’s participation in training with the county side has also been limited. Aidan Walsh pulled up in the warm-up ahead of last Saturday night’s game and will also be assessed during the week.