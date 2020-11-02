Graham Geraghty asked from hospital bed if Meath were playing

Geraghty is recovering from a brain haemorrhage
Graham Geraghty. Picture: Barry Cregg / SPORTSFILE

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 13:10
Louise Walsh

Meath GAA legend Graham Geraghty, who is recovering from a brain haemorrhage, has started talking and asked if Meath was playing last Sunday.

Although still in a lot of pain, the Meath team was the first thought on his mind from his bed in Beaumont Hospital yesterday, according to his wife Amanda.

In a Facebook post, she wrote: "Just to let everyone know that Graham is talking and although he is still in a lot of pain and still very sick, he is overwhelmed with the support and good wishes.

"Yesterday (Sunday), the first thing he asked was 'are Meath playing today?'

"Please God, in a few short months, he will be standing on the sidelines at a game."

Amanda and her family have been taken aback by the outpouring of support in messages from GAA clubs and people all over the country since the All-Ireland-winning captain suffered a brain haemorrhage while at work last week.

He was transferred from Our Lady's Hospital in Navan to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital where he underwent intensive surgery under the supervision of top neuro-surgeon Dr Paul Brennan last Thursday.

In a post after the operation, Amanda said that her husband was "just off the face of the cliff and is certainly not out of the woods... but we know the Gods on the Hill of Tara will pull one of their best warriors through".

The 47-year old All-Star and dad of four who lives near Athboy won an All-Ireland title with Meath in 1996 and lead the team to another victory three years later.

He and Amanda have also worked tirelessly for the homeless in recent years both in Meath and Dublin as part of the voluntary group Athboy's People Who Share Care group.

