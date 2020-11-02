GAA have wiggle room to postpone some provincial games 

This weekend’s Munster SFC semi-finals could technically be postponed but only if there is a cluster of Covid-19 cases in a team or teams.

GAA president John Horan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning that the organisation would only be in a position to reschedule the All-Ireland senior football and hurling semi-finals and finals in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

However, GAA sources have confirmed that as the Munster football final does not take place until November 22 and there is at least a 13-day gap between that fixture and the semi-finals either of the Limerick-Tipperary or Cork-Kerry matches on Saturday and Sunday respectively could be postponed.

That also applies to the Connacht final on November 15 as the winners don’t play their All-Ireland series game until December 6.

The only two other championship games for which a postponement could have applied were yesterday’s Donegal-Tyrone and Derry-Armagh Ulster quarter-finals as their respective semi-final doesn’t take place until November 14.

The GAA’s Covid-19 match regulations for the inter-county championship state: “For all championship Round Robin or Knock-out games, where a County is unable to fulfil a Championship fixture due to issues related to Covid, the game will be awarded to the opposing team (walkover), but without any further penalty being imposed. Exceptions: 1. Where there is a clear 13 days between the original fixture and the next scheduled round of the competition. 2. All Ireland Semi-Finals and Finals.” GAA sources stress only a cluster, not a few coronavirus cases in a panel or panels would prompt the Central Competitions Control Committee to agree on a postponement, likely for the following weekend.

Up to the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals, there is no possibility for postponements as there are no free weekends in the Liam MacCarthy Cup schedule up to the last four matches on November 28 and 29. Qualifiers take place over the next couple of weekends prior to the quarter-finals the following Saturday, November 21.

The winners of this weekend’s Round 1 qualifiers, Cork v Dublin and Clare v Laois, will join Tipperary and Wexford in the open draw for the following weekend’s games.

In the quarter-finals, repeat pairings are avoided where possible. At the semi-final stage, repeat provincial final pairings are ruled out and then, if it is feasible, repeat pairings in earlier provincial clashes.

Sky Sports confirmed this morning they will be televising the Cork-Dublin SHC qualifier this Saturday as part of a double-header feature including the Dublin-Westmeath Leinster SFC quarter-final, which throws in at 6.15pm.