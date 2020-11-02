David Power thrilled with 'massive' Tipperary victory

“A massive win” — the first words to roll from David Power’s lips as he strode up the steps of the Kinnane Stand to the waiting media.

“That is a huge win for Tipperary. Our Munster record hasn’t been great over the last couple of years. We only really have beaten Waterford, bar beating Cork in 2016.

“Today was huge and it has been coming, every week we have kind of been getting better on certain things,” remarked the delighted Tipperary manager.

Defensively, Power could not have asked for much more. From open play, Clare kicked just 0-5.

“There are fabulous players in the Clare attack. But over the last couple of weeks, our full-back line has been huge and they are going to be gutted inside at conceding that goal. They were going for three games in a row without conceding a goal.

”To be fair, Clare never looked like getting a goal either. I thought we were by far the better team.”

What did slightly irk Power was how, for the third successive outing, Tipp didn’t put the game beyond their opponents when they had the chance. Clare were left in this game for far longer than should have been the case.

“We should have killed that game a lot easier. Last weekend and even the previous weekend, that’s been the thing. We are leaving teams in the game. Overall, we are very happy with that win, because Clare are a very good team.

“I am just thrilled for the players. They have put in a huge effort, the likes of Brian Fox, Conor Sweeney, and these fellas. They have been here year in, year out. Philip Austin too, and all these great guys. They have been super with the younger guys this year.

“We know this is only game one of the championship. Munster semi-final next. Limerick are there waiting for us.

“It is about rest, it is about rehab and getting ready for next weekend. It is a tough schedule. Today was our third weekend in a row. Hopefully, the likes of Bill [Maher] and Steven [O’Brien] will be available next weekend.”