We were outworked and outmuscled by Limerick, Liam Sheedy admits

Outworked, outmuscled and out of the Munster championship at the hands of Limerick for the second year in succession was the jist of Liam Sheedy’s post-match interview.

He wasn’t as liberal as Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald had been the night before in describing how disappointed he was with his Tipperary side’s display but there was no mistaking it.

“I thought the basic errors and unforced errors we made today is so uncustomary for my lads to make that many mistakes were coughed up possession so easily and we were turned over and when Limerick turn you over in that part of the pitch they are going to pulverise you and they did that several times.

“We were only trying to hang onto them for long periods, we got the goal and got it back to five and I thought we might have a chance. At the end of the day, Limerick were the better team, overall they outworked us, outmuscled us and we became one dimensional in the second half and that was the most disappointing aspect of the game, that we ended up raining long ball down where Limerick had loads of bodies back.

"We had a better shape to our forwards in the first half where we created space and had a chance of creating some nice scores and left a few after us.

“Overall, they are a powerful team and they sat back and we got sucked in and they played six, seven eight bodies back there and that was never going to play to our strengths so that is big learning for us as that is not how we reap the rewards. We got a nice score but ultimately we conceded way too much.”

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy and his Limerick counterpart John Kiely. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sheedy explained why Tipperary, having won the toss, chose to play against the storm in the first half.

“Well, we thought maybe some of the Championship matches were slow starting and they didn’t find a rhythm in the first half so we thought maybe if we could try and batten down the hatches.

"We had Alan (Flynn) playing deep on Cian and we had Paudie (Maher) sitting back but once they started to tag on the scores... when it was a point down it was looking like a great decision!”

Highlighting Tipperary have performed well on the back roads of the qualifiers before, Sheedy is glad there is a short turnaround for his group to recover.

“The healing process for us has to start very quickly and we need to get back on the horse very quickly,” he remarked.

“We’ve got to try and put ourselves back in a position where we bring a really strong performance next week so it’s a big test for me and it’s a big test for the group and if we don’t bring a performance, whether it be this week or next week, we won’t be in the Championship any longer so that’s the beauty about this game, it’ll come fast and thick but we’re keen to get back out on the pitch because we don’t feel today’s performance is a fair reflection of this group.”