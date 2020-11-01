Longford boss Padraic Davis hits back at 'disrepute' claims over Cork walkover

Longford manager Padraic Davis has hit back in the row over their Allianz League fixture with Cork and rejected claims of bringing the competition into disrepute.

Furious Cork boss Ronan McCarthy described Longford's decision to grant a walkover instead of fulfilling last month's Division 3 fixture as 'appalling', stating that it 'brought the League into disrepute' and was 'almost anti-sport'.

But speaking after Longford's Leinster SFC defeat of Louth, Davis reiterated the statement he made before the walkover was confirmed when he insisted it was a 'dead rubber' tie that didn't need to be played.

Davis also noted that Longford had already gone against the wishes of many within the county by fulfilling the previous Round 6 game in Derry in mid-October.

"I think we were unfairly treated," said Davis regarding the backlash they received for the Cork walkover. "We went to Derry against the wishes of so many people, parents, a lot of pressure came on guys not to travel because of the Derry/Strabane (Covid-19) situation, and rightly so.

"The next day, if a game doesn't have to take place, it shouldn't, that's how we felt about it. My view on it doesn't change. Did we bring the integrity of the competition into question? Did the GAA bring the integrity of the Tailteann Cup into question by cancelling that? No, they didn't.

"So I don't feel that we brought the integrity of the National League into question by the decision that we took. There was no need for us to play Cork and we didn't."

Cork had already secured promotion before the Round 7 fixture while Longford, who were the host team, were unable to secure a place in the top two, making it a simple decision for Davis.

"The GAA made a decision this year to have no Super 8s, no qualifiers, no Tailteann Cup and I respect that decision," said Davis. "Their idea is to try to have as few games as possible. So we found ourselves in the same situation. Would we have played the game if anybody was in danger of being relegated? 100% If we had to put out our minor team we would have done it. But it had no impact on that. We were not going to beat Cork because we were focused on this game today.

"Let's face it, Louth were not going to beat a full Down team. Down put out six or seven debutants so you can talk about permutations and say that what Longford did deprived Derry, no it didn't."