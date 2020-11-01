Wicklow keep up momentum with hard-fought win over Wexford

Leinster SFC: Wicklow 2-9 Wexford 0-11

Wicklow continued their good form, backing up league promotion with a championship win over Wexford.

The poor weather of driving wind and rain led to slippery conditions, which would mitigate against a standard of football, but it was a goal in each half that edged the game in Wicklow's favour.

"The buzz was still in the side following their league promotion. It added to their confidence and we just about setting about imposing ourselves on the game even into the elements in the first half," said Wicklow manager David Burke.

"The players can take great credit from this victory. They gave it everything in what were dreadful conditions. Our league promotion and now championship victory is a great boost for the players. We now look forward to Meath next weekend," said Burke.

Wexford opened the game brightly with two points inside the first two minutes and led 0-6 to 0-2 after 26 minutes.

Still, Wicklow were hanging in there despite playing into the elements, receiving a real boost three minutes before the break when Dean Healy won possession just inside the Wexford half, drove through the centre of the defence before crashing a low shot to the bottom right hand corner of the net.

In the second half, the ever-dangerous Conor Byrne cut in on goal, saw his shot blocked by keeper Ivan Meigan, but the ball rebounded off the in-rushing Byrne to finish in the net, and now with a 2-7 to 0-9 lead it was Wicklow's game to lose.

Wicklow sub Gearoid Murphy had a fine points, with Wexford responding with points from Alan Tobin and sub Daithi Waters, but just to show their dominance the eventual winners keeper Mark Jackson pointed a 45 to secure victory.

After an opening league victory over Limerick in his first game in charge, the season ended on a difficult note for Wexford interim manager, Shane Roche.

"We had our chances, particularly in the first half, but did not put them away. In the second half we were down to thirteen players for five minutes, having had two black cards. This was a crucial stage," said Roche.

"Looking back on the game Wicklow first half goal was against the run of play, while their second was rather fortuitous but we cannot make complaints, they have beaten us twice in eight days," he added.

Wexford: I Meighan; M O'Connor (0-1), G Sheehan, E Porter; G Malone, B Malone, C Carty; N Hughes, L Coleman; A Tobin (0-2, 0-1 free), D Shanley, E Nolan (0-1); M Rossiter, N Doyle, B Brosnan (0-6 frees).

Subs: K O'Grady for Rossiter (34), J Tubritt for Brosnan (47), P Hughes for Shanley (50), D Waters (0-1) for Doyle ( 58), T Byrne for Coleman (60).

Wicklow: M Jackson (0-1, 45); P O'Kane, J Snell, E Murtagh; A Maher, M Donnelly, D Devereux; R Finn, D Healy (1-1); P O'Toole (0-1), M Kenny, D Hayden; J Sherran, S Furlong (0-4, 0-1 free), C Byrne (1-1, 0-1 free).

Subs: E Darcy for Kenny (56), G Murphy (0-1) for Byrne (inj, 57), O Manning for Devereux (inj. 58), C O'Brien for Sherran (62), D Keane for Donnelly (66).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).