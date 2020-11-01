Darren Gallagher stars as Longford edge Louth

Leinster SFC: Longford 1-9 Louth 1-7

It wasn't a Leinster SFC tie to inspire poetry but Longford won't give a damn after braving the horrendous conditions in Mullingar to secure a quarter-final clash with Laois.

Darren Gallagher's 1-3 haul proved decisive in a low-scoring game on a rain-sodden pitch battered by heavy rain for around 20 minutes either side of the throw-in and again before full-time.

A light rain continued to fall throughout and Longford looked most comfortable in the conditions as they ground out an important win, a repeat of their 2017 qualifier success.

It was a result that followed the pattern of both teams' form this year; Longford beating Louth earlier this year in Division 3 and ultimately finishing fourth in the table, Louth suffering relegation to Division 4.

The sides were level with 10 minutes to go but three late Longford points, one from Gallagher and two from substitute Robbie Smyth eventually allowed them to shrug off Louth.

Sam Mulroy scored all of Louth's 1-7 tally but finished up on the losing side as the Wee County pulled the shutters down on a poor season that also yielded relegation to Division 4 of the League.

Longford coped best with the worst of the early conditions to run up a 1-2 to 0-1 lead, Gallagher's goal coming in the eighth minute after a speedy passing move that cut through the centre of the Louth defence.

Wayne Kierans' men hit back with a Mulroy goal in the 27th minute and led 1-3 to 1-2 shortly after.

The sides were level at 1-3 and 1-4 apiece before Daniel Mimnagh pointed to send Longford in 1-5 to 0-4 ahead at half-time.

They were tied again at 1-6 to 1-6 at the second water break and while it wasn't football for the purist in winter conditions, it was tight and tense with the game hanging in the balance.

Longford, who kicked six score attempts short into the goalkeeper's hands throughout, ultimately took control to outscore Louth by 0-3 to 0-1 in the closing 10 minutes, Gallagher and Smyth stepping up when most needed.

Scorers for Longford: D Gallagher 1-3 (0-1f), R Brady 0-2, R Smyth 0-2, L Connerton 0-1, D Mimnagh 0-1.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy 1-7 (4f, 1 45).

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, G Rogers; D McElligott, B O'Farrell, CP Smyth; D Gallagher, K Diffley; D Reynolds, J Hagan, D Mimnagh; R Brady, L Connerton, I O'Sullivan.

Subs: D Doherty for Hagan (35), R Smyth for Reynolds (50), P Lynn for O'Sullivan (60), A McGuire for Connerton (72).

Louth: C Lynch; D Corcoran, D Campbell, K Carr; P Reilly; J Clutterbuck, E Callaghan, A Williams; T Durnin, B Duffy; L Jackson, C Keenan, C McKeever; S Mulroy, C Whelan.

Subs: P Matthews for Whelan (ht), E Carolan for Duffy (50), C Grimes for Keenan (50), G Garland for McKeever (63), G McSorley for Reilly (67).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).