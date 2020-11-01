Darren Gallagher stars as Longford edge Louth

Gallagher's 1-3 haul proved decisive in a low-scoring game
Darren Gallagher stars as Longford edge Louth

Darren Gallagher of Longford scores a point late in the game despite the efforts of Emmet Carolan of Louth. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 15:43
Paul Keane

Leinster SFC: Longford 1-9 Louth 1-7

It wasn't a Leinster SFC tie to inspire poetry but Longford won't give a damn after braving the horrendous conditions in Mullingar to secure a quarter-final clash with Laois.

Darren Gallagher's 1-3 haul proved decisive in a low-scoring game on a rain-sodden pitch battered by heavy rain for around 20 minutes either side of the throw-in and again before full-time.

A light rain continued to fall throughout and Longford looked most comfortable in the conditions as they ground out an important win, a repeat of their 2017 qualifier success.

It was a result that followed the pattern of both teams' form this year; Longford beating Louth earlier this year in Division 3 and ultimately finishing fourth in the table, Louth suffering relegation to Division 4.

The sides were level with 10 minutes to go but three late Longford points, one from Gallagher and two from substitute Robbie Smyth eventually allowed them to shrug off Louth.

Sam Mulroy scored all of Louth's 1-7 tally but finished up on the losing side as the Wee County pulled the shutters down on a poor season that also yielded relegation to Division 4 of the League.

Longford coped best with the worst of the early conditions to run up a 1-2 to 0-1 lead, Gallagher's goal coming in the eighth minute after a speedy passing move that cut through the centre of the Louth defence.

Wayne Kierans' men hit back with a Mulroy goal in the 27th minute and led 1-3 to 1-2 shortly after.

The sides were level at 1-3 and 1-4 apiece before Daniel Mimnagh pointed to send Longford in 1-5 to 0-4 ahead at half-time.

They were tied again at 1-6 to 1-6 at the second water break and while it wasn't football for the purist in winter conditions, it was tight and tense with the game hanging in the balance.

Longford, who kicked six score attempts short into the goalkeeper's hands throughout, ultimately took control to outscore Louth by 0-3 to 0-1 in the closing 10 minutes, Gallagher and Smyth stepping up when most needed.

Scorers for Longford: D Gallagher 1-3 (0-1f), R Brady 0-2, R Smyth 0-2, L Connerton 0-1, D Mimnagh 0-1.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy 1-7 (4f, 1 45).

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, G Rogers; D McElligott, B O'Farrell, CP Smyth; D Gallagher, K Diffley; D Reynolds, J Hagan, D Mimnagh; R Brady, L Connerton, I O'Sullivan.

Subs: D Doherty for Hagan (35), R Smyth for Reynolds (50), P Lynn for O'Sullivan (60), A McGuire for Connerton (72).

Louth: C Lynch; D Corcoran, D Campbell, K Carr; P Reilly; J Clutterbuck, E Callaghan, A Williams; T Durnin, B Duffy; L Jackson, C Keenan, C McKeever; S Mulroy, C Whelan.

Subs: P Matthews for Whelan (ht), E Carolan for Duffy (50), C Grimes for Keenan (50), G Garland for McKeever (63), G McSorley for Reilly (67).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).

More in this section

Freak Aherne goal helps champions Dublin on their way Freak Aherne goal helps champions Dublin on their way
Offaly v Carlow - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 Carlow comeback falls short as Offaly progress
Gary Brennan and Liam Casey 1/11/20 Tipperary hold off late Clare comeback

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices