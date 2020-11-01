Carlow comeback falls short as Offaly progress

Offaly led by three at half-time with goals from Niall McNamee and Jordan Hayes
Carlow comeback falls short as Offaly progress

Bernard Allen of Offaly celebrates after scoring his side's third goal. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 15:34
Brian Lowry

Leinster SFC: Offaly 3-14 Carlow 0-20 

Offaly are through to face Kildare in the Leinster SFC quarter-final after they came through a stiff test from Carlow in Tullamore.

Offaly led by three at half-time with goals from Niall McNamee and Jordan Hayes helping their cause while a second-half goal from Bernard Allen helped them into an eight-point lead with 12 minutes to play.

Carlow mounted a well-timed comeback with Paul Broderick to the fore but in the end, it fell just short even though they had the chances to catch the Offaly men.

Carlow’s Paul Broderick with Ruari McNamee and Anton Sullivan of Offaly. Picture: INPHO
Carlow’s Paul Broderick with Ruari McNamee and Anton Sullivan of Offaly. Picture: INPHO

Offaly were the better team but they never put a gallant Carlow team away. Bernard Allen top-scored for the home side with 1-4 while first half substitute Cian Farrell impressed and will surely push to start against Kildare.

Offaly: B Allen 1-4 (0-1f and 0-1 mark), N McNamee 1-2 (0-1f), C Farrell 0-4 (0-2f and 0-1 ‘45’), J Hayes 1-0, A Sullivan 0-2, P Cunningham and C Mangan 0-1 each.

Carlow: P Broderick 0-8 (0-5f, 0-1 ‘45’ and 0-1 pen), C Blake 0-3, E Ruth, D Foley (free), R Dunphy, J Morrissey, J Clarke, J Murphy, S Bambrick, C Hulton and D Murphy (free) 0-1 each

Offaly: P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby; E Carroll, J Moloney, C Doyle; A Leavy, J Hayes; S Horan, R McNamee, A Sullivan; B Allen, P Cunningham, N McNamee.

Subs: C McNamee for J Hayes inj (21m), C Mangan for S Horan inj (24m), C Farrell for A Leavy (30m), J O’Connor for C Doyle (54m)

Carlow: R Molloy; S Bambrick, M Bambrick, J Moore; J Morrissey, M Furey, J Murphy; S Gannon, D Foley; D O’Brien, R Dunphy, E Ruth; C Crowley, C Blake, P Broderick.

Subs: J Clarke for C Crowley (47m), D Murphy for E Ruth (52m), D Walshe for D Foley (56m), C Hulton for D O’Brien (62m)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)

More in this section

Louth v Longford - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 Darren Gallagher stars as Longford edge Louth
Freak Aherne goal helps champions Dublin on their way Freak Aherne goal helps champions Dublin on their way
Gary Brennan and Liam Casey 1/11/20 Tipperary hold off late Clare comeback

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices