Carlow comeback falls short as Offaly progress

Leinster SFC: Offaly 3-14 Carlow 0-20

Offaly are through to face Kildare in the Leinster SFC quarter-final after they came through a stiff test from Carlow in Tullamore.

Offaly led by three at half-time with goals from Niall McNamee and Jordan Hayes helping their cause while a second-half goal from Bernard Allen helped them into an eight-point lead with 12 minutes to play.

Carlow mounted a well-timed comeback with Paul Broderick to the fore but in the end, it fell just short even though they had the chances to catch the Offaly men.

Carlow’s Paul Broderick with Ruari McNamee and Anton Sullivan of Offaly. Picture: INPHO

Offaly were the better team but they never put a gallant Carlow team away. Bernard Allen top-scored for the home side with 1-4 while first half substitute Cian Farrell impressed and will surely push to start against Kildare.

Offaly: B Allen 1-4 (0-1f and 0-1 mark), N McNamee 1-2 (0-1f), C Farrell 0-4 (0-2f and 0-1 ‘45’), J Hayes 1-0, A Sullivan 0-2, P Cunningham and C Mangan 0-1 each.

Carlow: P Broderick 0-8 (0-5f, 0-1 ‘45’ and 0-1 pen), C Blake 0-3, E Ruth, D Foley (free), R Dunphy, J Morrissey, J Clarke, J Murphy, S Bambrick, C Hulton and D Murphy (free) 0-1 each

Offaly: P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby; E Carroll, J Moloney, C Doyle; A Leavy, J Hayes; S Horan, R McNamee, A Sullivan; B Allen, P Cunningham, N McNamee.

Subs: C McNamee for J Hayes inj (21m), C Mangan for S Horan inj (24m), C Farrell for A Leavy (30m), J O’Connor for C Doyle (54m)

Carlow: R Molloy; S Bambrick, M Bambrick, J Moore; J Morrissey, M Furey, J Murphy; S Gannon, D Foley; D O’Brien, R Dunphy, E Ruth; C Crowley, C Blake, P Broderick.

Subs: J Clarke for C Crowley (47m), D Murphy for E Ruth (52m), D Walshe for D Foley (56m), C Hulton for D O’Brien (62m)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)