First-quarter blitz sees Limerick overcome Waterford

Munster SFC: Limerick 2-14 Waterford 0-9

First half goals by Cillian Fahy and Adrian Enright sent Division 4 table-toppers Limerick through to the last four of the Munster SFC.

The damage was done in the first quarter as Billy Lee's side raced into a nine-point lead.

Conor Murray blasted over for the hosts after 45 seconds. Limerick hit back in the fifth minute as Cillian Fahy found the far corner of the net.

A hand passing move involving Sean McSweeney, Hugh Bourke and Adrian Enright found the centre forward who made no mistake.

Iain Corbett added a point for the boys in green just after he picked up a yellow card. Two Huge Bourke frees and one from Tony McCarthy made it 1-4 to 0-1 after a quarter hour.

A Jack Mullaney point attempt for Waterford hit both posts and came back out.

It got worse for Benji Whelan's men when Cillian Fahy passed across for Adrian Enright to fist home Limerick's second goal of the night. 2-4 to 0-1 with seventeen minutes on the clock.

Deise captain Conor Murray kicked a much-needed point from 45 metres before the water break The scoring dried up in monsoon conditions. A Cillian Fahy effort in the 31st minute gave the guests a nine point advantage. Waterford got the last two of the first half through Jason Curry and Darragh Corcoran (2-5 to 0-4).

Wing back Gordon Brown got a beauty from 45 metres four minutes into the second period. A wasteful Waterford shot six wides in the third quarter. Hugh Bourke punished them with a fisted point. Sean McSweeney and Bourke singles put them out of sight.

Dylan Guiry got Waterford's first point of the second half on 54 minutes.

Limerick sub Davy Lyons sent over two late points.

A provincial semi-final against Tipperary or Clare awaits for the Treaty County.

Scorers for Limerick: C Fahy 1-1, H Bourke 0-4 (2fs), A Enright 1-0, S McSweeney (1f), D Lyons 0-2 each, T McCarthy, I Corbett, G Brown, K Ryan, S O'Carroll 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: J Curry 0-3 (2fs), C Murray 0-2, S Aherne (f), D Guiry, D Corcoran, T Grey 0-1 each.

Limerick: D O'Sullivan; S O'Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, K Ryan, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; A Enright, I Corbett, C Fahy; S McSweeney, T Griffin, H Bourke.

Subs: C Sheehan for T Childs (54), S O'Carroll for Griffin (54), M Donovan for Brown (63), R Childs for T McCarthy (63), D Lyons for McSweeney (68).

Waterford: A Beresford; D Ryan, D Ó Cathasaigh, W Hahessy; S O'Donovan, T Grey, R Flynn; M Curry, S Aherne; J Mullaney, D Corcoran, B Looby; D Guiry, J Curry, C Murray.

Subs: R Reddy for Flynn (27), F O Cuirrin for Mullaney (54), M Cummins for Corcoran (54), J Beresford for Aherne (68), J Walsh for Grey (71).

Referee : B Crawley (Kildare)