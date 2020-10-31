Watch: Freak goal sees Dublin ladies secure narrow win over Donegal

An appropriately spooky moment gave Dublin's ladies footballers a Halloween win over Donegal.

Midway through the second-half in Breffni Park, Sinead Aherne's effort at a point rebounded off the post well above crossbar height and somehow bounced and spun into the Donegal net.

It proved to be a crucial goal in a win for champions Dublin in the TG4 All Ireland SFC.

"Only on a full moon I think would that happen!" said Dublin's Noelle Healy after the narrow win.

Jerome Quinn's camera captured the spooky goal in Dublin's 2-13 to 2-10 victory.