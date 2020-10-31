Cavan oust Monaghan in Ulster thriller 

Ulster SFC: Cavan 2-15 Monaghan 1-17

Monaghan became the first victims of the knock-out championship this year as they lost an extra-time thriller against Cavan.

Goalkeeper Raymond Galligan was the hero as he hit the winner with the last kick of the game.

The winners were in deep trouble but scored six points in succession to force extra time.

Trailing by two at half time in extra time, Martin Reilly got a crucial goal to keep them in contention before Galligan's late heroics.

Cavan now meet Anrtim in the provincial quarter-final.

Monaghan: R Beggan; F Kelly, C Boyle, R Wylie, R McAnespie, D Wylie, K O’Connell; D Hughes, D Ward; K Duffy, C McCarthy, M Bannigan; S O’Hanlon, K Hughes, C McManus.

Subs: D Malone for D Wylie (26), S Carey for C McCarthy (61), N Kearns for S O’Hanlon (64), C McGuinness for K Hughes (70). C Walshe for M Bannigan, A Woods for F Kelly (79), C McCarthy for K O’Connell (86).

Cavan: R Galligan, P Faulkner, K Clarke, J McLoughlin; G Smith, L Fortune, C Brady; J Smith, K Brady; S Smith, O Kiernan, M Reilly; O Pierson, C O’Reilly, G McKiernan.

Subs: T Galligan for J Smith (ht), N Murray for O Pierson (40), C Conroy for C Brady (54), T E Donohoe for C O’Reilly (54), P Graham for K Brady (57), E Doughty for N Murray (70), C Timoney for J McLoughlin (90), N Murray for T E Donohoe (92).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).