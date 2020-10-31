Cavan oust Monaghan in Ulster thriller 

The winners were in deep trouble but scored six points in succession to force extra time.
Cavan oust Monaghan in Ulster thriller 

Cavan match-winner Raymond Galligan is congratulated by teammates after the game. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sat, 31 Oct, 2020 - 19:26

Ulster SFC: Cavan 2-15 Monaghan 1-17

Monaghan became the first victims of the knock-out championship this year as they lost an extra-time thriller against Cavan.

Goalkeeper Raymond Galligan was the hero as he hit the winner with the last kick of the game.

The winners were in deep trouble but scored six points in succession to force extra time.

Trailing by two at half time in extra time, Martin Reilly got a crucial goal to keep them in contention before Galligan's late heroics.

Cavan now meet Anrtim in the provincial quarter-final.

Monaghan: R Beggan; F Kelly, C Boyle, R Wylie, R McAnespie, D Wylie, K O’Connell; D Hughes, D Ward; K Duffy, C McCarthy, M Bannigan; S O’Hanlon, K Hughes, C McManus.

Subs: D Malone for D Wylie (26), S Carey for C McCarthy (61), N Kearns for S O’Hanlon (64), C McGuinness for K Hughes (70). C Walshe for M Bannigan, A Woods for F Kelly (79), C McCarthy for K O’Connell (86).

Cavan: R Galligan, P Faulkner, K Clarke, J McLoughlin; G Smith, L Fortune, C Brady; J Smith, K Brady; S Smith, O Kiernan, M Reilly; O Pierson, C O’Reilly, G McKiernan.

Subs: T Galligan for J Smith (ht), N Murray for O Pierson (40), C Conroy for C Brady (54), T E Donohoe for C O’Reilly (54), P Graham for K Brady (57), E Doughty for N Murray (70), C Timoney for J McLoughlin (90), N Murray for T E Donohoe (92).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).

More in this section

Sinead Aherne and Sarah Tierney 24/9/2017 Watch: Freak goal sees Dublin ladies secure narrow win over Donegal
Cork v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork must move on from defeat and regroup for qualifiers, says Kieran Kingston
Cork v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final 50 shots in the first half but few goal chances: Are Munster shootouts good for the game?

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices