Liam Cahill: Work-rate the key to Waterford's win over Cork

Liam Cahill was happy with his side’s work-rate in their win over Cork on Saturday night - but he also warmed to their distribution.

“Work rate was one of the main pleasing aspects of it but I thought our use of the ball was really good. When Stephen Bennett came deep towards the end of the game his distribution was excellent.

“There was a nice feel to it, there was an energy on the field and when there’s energy on the field you always have a chance.”

Waterford improved after the break, hitting no wides in the second half: “That’s the trouble with a downfield wind, you sometimes don’t get the advantage you need out of it.

“Playing into the wind was that bit easier for us and I’m delighted to make a Munster final.

"That was the prize on offer today. We knew we had to hurl well to have any chance of getting over the line against Cork, so really happy for the players for the way they’ve looked after themselves in the lockdown, to come back in that physical condition.

“It’s a credit to them and to the S and C team for all the work they’ve done.”

He had special praise for Tadhg de Burca and Calum Lyons, however.

“Ever before I came to Waterford Tadhg was a guy I was looking at every summer as one of the key back men in the country.

To come back from the injury he had 12 months ago to that kind of form is credit to the man himself.

“For either team, whoever got a good start to the second half, or got a goal, it was going to be vital, so Calum’s goal was great to give us a sense of belief we could see it out.

“Our objective is always to keep the scoreboard ticking over, to cut into the clock and give you that belief. Credit to the players but we have to prepare now for a Munster final.”

It’s three years since Waterford won a Munster championship game but that wasn’t on Cahill’s mind:

“It was really about the now, and concentrating on beating that Cork team on the field of play. These fellas have been questioned in the past, they might have used it as private motivation but we’re just looking forward now.

“We seemed to allow Cork a lifeline through the game a lot, through our own errors, it’s something I’ve been on about to the players since I came in.

For us to have any chance in a Munster final against Limerick or Tipperary we’ll have to stop making silly mistakes.

“To keep our footing in particular and to stop giving the ball away easily, we were doing that so it’s going to be a question of cutting that out for the Munster final.” In terms of injuries, Cahill is hoping for good news of a couple of absentees.

“Conor Gleeson and Iarfhlaith Daly might be back but Darragh Fives could take a bit longer. We’ll have to see when we train again on Tuesday night and assess things.”