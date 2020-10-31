Shane Conway stars as Kerry seal second Joe McDonagh Cup win

Shane Conway scored 1-12 as Kerry collected their second win in this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup competition when they deservedly defeated 14-man Westmeath by 11 points in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Saturday afternoon.

This was Westmeath’s second defeat of the competition, having lost to Antrim on the opening day, and their hopes of reaching a third successive McDonagh Cup final have virtually evaporated.

Shane O’Brien’s Westmeath side played with the aid of a strong first-half wind but only led by a solitary point at the break, 0-10 to 1-6, with Brendan Murtagh scoring four and Niall O’Brien two of those points.

But Kerry stayed in touch thanks to a well taken 10th-minute goal by Conway.

Westmeath were dealt a major blow when corner forward Niall O’Brien was sent off for a straight red card offence in the 40th minute.

The sides were level four times after that but Kerry, who defeated Meath in their opening game, then pulled away with Shane Conway producing an exhibition of scoring.

Sub Padraig Boyle came off the bench and fired over three fine points and with Shane Nolan, Fionan Mackessy, Jason Diggins, Colm Harty and Maurice O’Connor all impressing, Kerry eased to victory.

Fintan O’Connor’s side, who were fitter, sharper and produced some quality passing, then sealed their win when Shane Nolan tapped into the net in injury time against a rapidly fading Westmeath side.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway 1-12 (0-8 frees), S Nolan 1-0, P Boyle 0-3, C Harty 0-2, M O’Leary, M O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: B Murtagh 0-4 (0-3 frees), D Clinton 0-3, R Greville, A Devine, N O’Brien 0-2 each, D McNicholas 0-1.

Kerry: M Stackpoole; J Buckley, B Murphy, E Leen; T O’Connor, J Diggins, F MacKessy; P O’Connor, S Nolan; B Barrett, D Collins, M O’Leary; S Conway, M Boyle, C Harty.

Subs: M Leane for Barrett (inj., 55), P Boyle for O’Leary (57), M O’Connor for P O’Connor (59), D Goggin for Collins (68), T Casey for M Boyle (70).

Westmeath: E Skelly; D Egerton, T Doyle, C Shaw; A Craig, A Clarke, J Bermingham; E Price, R Greville; D McNicholas, B Murtagh, C Boyle; N O’Brien, D Clinton, S Williams.

Subs: A Devine for Price (23), J Boyle for McNicholas (inj., 42), N Mitchell for Murtagh (51), C Doyle for Clinton (58), A Cox for Bermingham (59).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).