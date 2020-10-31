Players to stand in starting positions for national anthem

Munster GAA will again ask players to take their starting match positions for Amhrán na bhFiann this weekend as part of their Covid-19 protocols.

As was the case for the Clare-Limerick provincial SHC first round game last Sunday, hurlers and footballers at the four Munster matches this weekend - Cork-Waterford and Limerick-Tipperary in the SHC semi-finals and Waterford-Limerick and Tipperary-Clare in the SFC quarter-finals - will be requested to stand to attention for the National Anthem in the area of the field they are to start the game.

Although it wasn’t included in match regulations issued to counties earlier this month, the request for teams not to huddle for the playing of the song was part of the Clár an Lae in Semple Stadium last weekend. The announcement reminding players to move to their spots was repeated a number of times over the PA system.

Officials are keen for team-mates not to gather together as many do for the anthem. Singing in close quarters has proven to spread the disease.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports’ live coverage of the Cork-Waterford Munster SHC semi-final is impacted by the Monaghan-Cavan Ulster SFC preliminary round match going to extra time.

Both games will be televised by Sky Sports Mix, the Ulster derby due to throw-in at 1.15pm in Clones while the Cork-Waterford game has a 3.30pm start.

However, extra time is about to start around 3.05, meaning the Cork match will start behind the 'red button'.

If Cavan and Monaghan can’t be separated after extra-time, a shoot-out will take place and it applies to all Sam Maguire, Liam MacCarthy, Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup games this weekend.

On Sunday week, RTÉ are set to show the Connacht semi-final between Roscommon and Leitrim or Mayo prior to the Munster semi-final clash of Cork and Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. However, there is a two and a half hour window between the matches.