Football team news: James Horan names seven newcomers for Leitrim clash

The Mayo football team to face Leitrim in Sunday’s Connacht quarter-final contains seven championship debutants.

As the county go in search of a first provincial title since 2015, there is certainly a fresh look about James Horan’s starting team.

The seven championship debutants are Oisín Mullin, Rory Brickenden, Eoghan McLaughlin, Bryan Walsh, Ryan O’Donoghue, Jordan Flynn and Tommy Conroy.

Elsewhere, Steven O’Brien is down to start for Tipperary in Sunday’s Munster quarter-final against Clare, but it remains to be seen if he will be involved from the off given the significant injury concerns hanging over the midfielder.

O’Brien limped out of their league win over Offaly a fortnight ago with a hamstring injury, playing no part in last weekend’s game against Leitrim.

Tipperary (Munster SFC v Clare): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O’Brien, L Casey; J Kennedy, M Quinlivan, C Kennedy; J Lonergan, C Sweeney, B Fox.

Limerick (Munster SFC v Waterford): D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; K Ryan, C Fahy, A Enright; H Bourke, T Griffin, S McSweeney.

Waterford (Munster SFC v Limerick): A Beresford; D Ó Cathasaigh, B Looby, R Flynn; S O’Donovan, T Grey, W Hahessey; M Curry, D Ryan; D Guiry, J Curry, J Mullaney; C Murray, S Ahearne, D Corcoran.

Mayo (Connacht SFC v Leitrim): D Clarke; O Mullin, S Coen, L Keegan; P Durcan, R Brickenden, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; B Walsh, R O'Donoghue, J Flynn; T Conroy, A O'Shea, C O'Connor.

Leitrim (Connacht SFC v Mayo): B Flynn; D Casey, D Wrynn, C Reynolds; D Bruen, A Flynn, C McGloin; M Plunkett, D Flynn; C Dolan, P Maguire, J Gilheaney; S Quinn, E Sweeney, K Beirne.

Offaly (Leinster SFC v Carlow): P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby; E Carroll, J Moloney, C Doyle; A Leavy, J Hayes; S Horan, R McNamee, A Sullivan; N McNamee, P Cunningham, Bernard Allen.