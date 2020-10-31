David Power sees 'huge opportunity'for Tipperary footballers in 2020

David Power makes no attempt to hide the reality that Clare, Limerick, Waterford and his own Tipperary crew are all eyeing up Munster final involvement. They wouldn’t be human if they weren’t. Such an opportunity as that in front of them doesn't come around too often.

Not since 2012 have Cork and Kerry found themselves on the same side of the Munster SFC draw, the lopsided nature of this year’s draw meaning the province’s four remaining teams have a golden chance to weave a path to the provincial decider.

“Every player on the four panels would be kinda saying, ‘Jesus, we don't have to play Cork or Kerry, there is an opportunity here if we can get over the quarter-final’,” remarks Tipperary manager David Power.

“Whoever is in the semi-final will fancy their chances. There is a huge opportunity there for someone to get to a Munster final.”

As for the likelihood of Tipperary coming out on top in that four-team race, Power feels his charges are in a much better place now than they were when GAA activity was paused in mid-March, the Premier men having lost three games on the bounce just before lockdown.

“It was great to get two competitive league matches because there are other counties who had meaningless fixtures or in Cork’s case, got a walkover. The bonus of winning the two matches is that you are building momentum coming into championship.”

While tomorrow represents a first Munster championship fixture between Clare and Tipp since 2002, there have been plenty of league meetings in recent years, each one pointing towards a closely run contest materialising from 1pm tomorrow.

Tipperary shaded their 2016 Division 3 clash; it was honours even two years later in the higher altitude of Division 2; Clare scored a crucial two-point win in the final round of league action last year to preserve their Division 2 status while, in the process, condemning Tipp to relegation.

“Colm Collins has done a huge job with Clare. They are four seasons now in Division 2. They are a very good and seasoned outfit. I am expecting a great game.”

On the injury front, Power rated midfielder Steven O’Brien’s chances of being fit for the game as “50-50”. O’Brien departed their league fixture against Offaly early doors because of a hamstring injury and was not part of the panel for last weekend’s win over Leitrim.

“The first 20 minutes against Offaly before he went off injured, Steven was incredible,” said Power.

“When he was released from the hurling panel, it maybe took him a year or two to get back. But I thought this year, especially, he was really coming back to himself from a football point of view. Fingers crossed he is in a position to contribute on Sunday.”