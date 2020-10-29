Hurling Hands: Tom Kenny - 'I knew I was in trouble, the way the knuckle was out of shape'

My hands are grand apart from one time when I had a compound dislocation of the middle finger on my left hand - but that was playing football, not hurling.

It was about 10 years ago - I lost the flight of the ball in the sun and it came right down on the finger, I knew I was in trouble, the way the knuckle was out of shape.

We were playing Newmarket in Mourneabbey and they had a doctor with them. I asked him to put it back in but he said it was too risky: I was saying, ‘ah, come on’, but he wouldn’t chance it. Probably just as well.

The skin cut on the inside of the finger as well - I went to CUH and they tried to put it together but they could only put the finger back in and bandage it up. I had to see a plastic surgeon the following day, though, because if you think about the knuckle on the inside of your finger, there’s practically no skin there.

I had an operation to sort that out, then six weeks of exercises to get the full range of movement back. It’s not 100% right, but it’s almost there.

I skinned a finger on my right hand badly one day playing for Cork against Clare another day, and it was affecting me every time I hit the ball because it was rubbing against the hurley and my left hand.

Someone advised me to put turpentine on it, which I didn’t do, but someone else suggested manuka honey, which is supposed to be good for cuts, and that helped a lot.

Growing up playing hurling and football would strengthen your hands. My hands would be big but not super strong, if that makes sense. My fingers are long and narrow.

Tom Kenny's Hurling Hands

Ger Cunningham, for instance, has massive hands, and I remember Timmy and Niall McCarthy had very strong hands.

With hurleys I used to go to Liam Walsh in Lisgoold and then, when I got involved with Cork I’d chat away to Ben (O’Connor) about hurleys, I got a couple from him.

He and Jerry had a style I liked, a slightly heavy hurley with good thick timber. I liked a thick handle on the hurley because it suited me, my fingers are long and would stretch around it: the handle of a skinny hurley might slip in my hand.

My father, my uncle Anthony, my uncle Conor - they’d all look at the hurleys and make sure they were ok.

A few weeks out from a championship game I’d try to rotate them a bit alright, not the week of a big game: at that stage you’d be using the hurley you planned to use in that match. But from two or three weeks out I’d give the spare hurley a spin or two to make sure I was used to it, or if it had been broken to make sure I was still comfortable using it.

For a while I went without a band on the hurley, but then I went back again and got the hurlers banded. It felt like something down on the bas to catch the hurley would help.

Back in 2003, 2004 I was using a 36 inch hurley. Going back you’d get the hurley up to your hip bone or whatever, but nowadays fellas seem to be playing with 31, 32 inch hurleys.

In 2005 I went down to 35 - I can remember Ben and Jerry - and a couple more lads - saying that it made a difference, your touch would be better. Obviously, you might need a bit more weight in it to strike the ball further but the pay-off was your touch improved.

And they were probably right, I used a 35 from then on and was happy out. I probably didn’t have the confidence to go any lower than that.

And there’s still a few broken hurleys up in the shed, even now.

Tom Kenny on the Cork sideline during last year's championship. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Farranferris would have been important to me in developing as a player. In Grenagh we had a guy Kevin O’Keeffe, who’s passed away since, who did a lot of work with us. In Farna then we had Canon O’Brien, Niall Aherne, Donal O’Mahony, those guys training us.

We trained Tuesdays and Thursdays for a whole year, even though we had only one or two formal games, and that amount of training helped, it certainly made me feel I was improving. We had good success too right up to sixth year, which always makes playing more enjoyable.

So late first year and second year in secondary school was crucial for me.

As a defender, Ronan Curran had great hands, in particular his ability to win the ball in the air. Up front, someone like Fraggie (Kieran Murphy) - he had a fantastic ability to sell a dummy off the hurley with his hands, he had very quick hands.

But as a defender, Curran’s ability to field the ball was fantastic.

In terms of someone doing something really special, we played Galway above in the Gaelic Grounds one year and Joe Canning gave a hand pass without looking as John Gardiner was coming to tackle him...

That was something I hadn't seen done like that before. Everyone seemed to move in the direction he was going in but he’d already laid the ball off to a teammate going the other way.

Interview: Michael Moynihan