Eoin Cadogan: 'It’s never a successful year unless you win'

Eoin Cadogan is at ease with his decision to focus on hurling for 2020.

The defender misses Cork’s opener Saturday against Waterford in the Munster SHC (Semple Stadium, 3.30pm) due to a recent back procedure, but he stresses the benefits of the recent club championship on Leeside.

“It was probably my first year not playing senior football with Douglas in 18 or 19 seasons. I made the call at the start that I wanted to focus on club hurling, and with the volume of games coming thick and fast I said I wanted to give myself the best opportunity.

“The fact that I was joint captain with Mark Harrington as well, it felt it’d sit better with me. I really enjoyed the club championship in that there was no in and out in April, or waiting for when Cork would be out, we knew exactly what our dates were and prepared accordingly.

“There was more of a fun element because the certainty was there for me and for the team, and ultimately that’s what everyone wants - clarity. Management and players, everyone.” Douglas exited to eventual champions Blackrock at the quarter-final stage. Progress?

“In terms of being successful, it’s never a successful year unless you win and ultimately Blackrock went on and won, they’re a fine team and they beat us in a quarter-final so we could say we made progress, but there’s a lot we could learn and build on in 2021.

“When we got back training (at club level) and the protocols came in - we got to training, trained and got out of there, so the quality of training was very good.

“So were the games, the intensity and tempo were all high quality and we’re hoping that stands to us at inter-county level - that the lads who performed well for their clubs will carry that through to this weekend, too.”

Cadogan describes inter-county players as “fortunate” in the current circumstances to be able to train and play.

“I wouldn’t say it’s hard at all in the grand scheme of things.

Anyone in the position to go out and play hurling and football and represent their counties this weekend, they’re in a fortunate place.

“At the start of the year if someone had said we’d do Zoom media nights, social distancing through the year, no-one in Thurles - but that you’d still have games, then you’d snatch their hand off.

“We’re training, doing what we enjoy, hopefully covid numbers will come down and we’ll be in a better place.

“There’s a huge amount of negativity around and sport is a massive outlet for people - for journalists, because it’s your job, for players because we enjoy doing it, and for people sitting at home, particularly people sitting at home alone.

“If we can give some small bit of satisfaction to people this weekend that’s great.”

'High standards'

The Douglas man paid tribute to the Cork set-up for the covid protocols that are in place: “Some teams have been hit worse than others, Dave Nolan, our covid officer, Dr Con (Murphy) and Dr Colm (Murphy) have been doing a top notch job.

“We’ve had our meetings outside, all of that, and I’m very comfortable being in that environment because the standards are excellent - though I don’t want to jinx anyone this week, either.

“The standards are high on the pitch but it’s important that they’re high off the pitch as well. We know the risk that’s involved in dropping your guard in any way, so we’ve been doing everything we can.”

He expects Waterford to provide a stiff challenge this evening.

“They’ve done well with a new manager who set his stall out from the start with some of the decisions he made. Waterford will be full of energy with a manager like Liam Cahill in charge.

“It’s eight months since we played a competitive game, against Galway, and that’s a long time to gauge where a team is at. It’s the equivalent of playing an All-Ireland final in September and guessing how a team will be in March.

“Kieran (Kingston, Cork manager) is right in that we have to focus on ourselves and make sure we were getting on top of our game plan and our style of play, particularly with new players coming in after the club championship.

“The last time we played was in Walsh Park but any time you play a team - in Munster or Leinster, wherever - that’s irrelevant.

This is a Munster championship game and Saturday will tell a lot in terms of where we’re at.

"We saw Dublin-Laois and Limerick-Clare that teams are feeling their way into games and then the intensity picks up coming to half-time, maybe.

“We’ll see on Saturday where we’re at.” For himself, he says the amount of information about physical preparation now available means it’s easier to stay fit.

“It doesn’t get any more difficult being over 30 compared to being 25. If anything it gets easier, there’s huge education out there from a strength and conditioning perspective.

“I’ve learned to look after myself much better in the last couple of years and the likes of the data doesn’t lie, so it’s good to stick it to the younger lads when they see I’m faster than them.”

The restrictions means he can’t travel to the game today. He’ll watch at home as he did last weekend.

“It’s disappointing, but if that reduces the risk for our own players that’s the main thing. I’m hoping we’ll get a positive result and I’ll be back training Tuesday night, trying to get back into the match-day 26 for the next day.

“Last Saturday night the speed of the (Dublin-Laois) game, in terms of puck outs, those were flying and probably impacted the pace of the game. That’s what spectators want, a fast game.

“Then in the Sunday game the Clare ‘keeper was being blown for his puck-outs (against Limerick).

“From a spectator’s perspective, having the ball in play as much as possible is good. It keeps players on their toes in terms of being ready, the ball’s back in play and it makes a better spectacle all round.

“That’s the number one thing that jumped out at me. The yellow sliotar is there, that decision is made. In general last weekend I thought players were trying to find their feet, getting up to championship pace, which is only to be expected.”