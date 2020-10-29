48-week suspension proposed for Galway hurler found to have breached Covid-19 restrictions

Yesterday, Dungarvan GAA accepted a series of punishments for fielding a player awaiting a Covid-19 test in their county intermediate football final win over Kill
Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 11:50
John Fogarty

Beagh senior hurler John Moylan has been recommended a 48-week suspension for playing in their Galway SHC relegation play-off win over Kinvara last month.

The county’s Competitions Control Committee found Moylan had breached Covid-19 restrictions by not quarantining for 14 days upon return from the US and playing in the game. Beagh won the game by six points.

There could be repercussions for Beagh, though, whose six-point victory ensured they avoided a relegation final. Kinvara are due to face Kilnadeema/Leitrim in the play-off either later this year or at the start of 2021. Moylan is expected to request a hearing but the matter has already caused serious embarrassment for the club and at county board level.

Yesterday, Dungarvan accepted a series of punishments for fielding a player awaiting a Covid-19 test in their county intermediate football final win over Kill. They included being stripped of the title, a fine as well as six individual suspensions ranging up to 12 weeks.

