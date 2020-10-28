Winter hurling holds no fears for Cork manager Kieran Kingston

Cork manager Kieran Kingston doesn’t see ground conditions as having an undue influence on this year’s Championship.

“First, take the games played in Thurles, for instance. We love going to Thurles and I don’t think we’ve ever been up there that the pitch hasn’t been presented like a golf green. I’m sure we can expect the same on Saturday irrespective of the weather. Second, league hurling tends to be January, February, March, while now we’re heading out of autumn, into late October, November.

“So I don’t see that as a major issue, pitches are good no matter where we’re playing and it’s up to us to pick the best team based on what’s available to us.”

Kingston acknowledged the discussion during the week about high scoring rates in last weekend’s games.

“There’s been a bit of talk about scoring and puck-outs, but outside that, hurling by its nature — I’m slighlty biased but for me it’s the best field game in the world, but there are a lot of elements that go into making it the spectacle it is.

“Two of those are scores and watching the best players getting the best scores, as well as the speed of the game. We don’t have the crowds to encourage and acknowledge that this year, most people are watching at home and we as an inter-county group are privileged to play the game, so it’s up to us to present that spectacle as best we can.

“I think that anything that interferes with the spectacle will, as we go into the winter — even though I’m complimenting the pitches — with the weather in November and December that will slow down a bit.

"I don’t see a reason why we should contribute to slowing the game down by taking decisions now after the championship started, because the first two games were high-scoring, in terms of the puck-outs. I wouldn’t be in favour of that.”

The Tracton man acknowledged that empty stadia will have an impact.

“There’s no doubt players feed off the crowd. Part of playing intercounty is running onto the pitch in Croke Park or Thurles or Páirc Uí Chaoimh or wherever it is, the roar of the crowd and the support from the crowd when you do something well.

“It’s a change, but we have to look at where we are. We’re allowed to play and we’re honoured as a group to be allowed to represent our county. Up to a few weeks ago we didn’t know if we’d be allowed to play, and we’re all sad to see that the minors and U20s were cancelled.

“It’s not just Cork but I think all teams must adapt, particularly given how many people can’t view or participate in their own sports at present.

We don’t know how different it’ll be until next Saturday but we’ll have to adapt and be the best we can be. It’s our first time out and we’ll get a better sense of it after day one.