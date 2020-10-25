Limerick camogie officials dispute players' claim nobody contacted her after injury

The Limerick camogie board have disputed a claim by a former player who said she was never contacted by the management after suffering torn cruciate knee ligaments during a league game earlier this year.

The statement came after the Shannonsiders' championship dreams for 2020 were ended this afternoon with a defeat away to Waterford.

The loss came at the end of a week which saw manager Paul Sexton step down on the eve of the must-win tie.

"It was very disappointing to read some of the comments by ex-Limerick players this past week," the statement said, seemingly referencing an interview with Rebecca Delee which featured in the Irish Examiner as well as local media.

"Player welfare is always taken very seriously in Limerick camogie. We strive at all times to ensure that our players are looked after.

Delee said that the county "didn’t provide a physio or a S&C coach" after she suffered the injury.

"I know we were in tough times, with lockdown, but even a text or a video call would have been good. I had contemplated leaving for a while, I bit the bullet and left the group,” Delee said.

This is a claim disputed by the Treaty County.

"We would like to clarify that our Senior team have had, and still have a strength and conditioning coach. They had two physios with them during the league campaign but since the return to play, due to other work commitments, they had to step down. However, another well-qualified physio was employed by the Board. At no time have our Senior panel been deprived of these services. It was also stated that no contact was made when a player was injured. The Board can confirm that injured player was indeed contacted by both a member of the County Board and the Senior Manager.

The statement added that the Limerick board have copies of text messages to prove their account.

"The majority of the comments made about the County Board and the senior manager in this weeks media were untrue and are bordering on defamatory," it added.