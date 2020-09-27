Tyrone set to appeal Rory Brennan's 12 week ban

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte hasn’t ruled out the possibility of going to the GAA’s Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) in an attempt to clear Rory Brennan ahead of Sunday’s Ulster championship clash with Donegal.

Brennan was shown a red card by referee Jerome Henry during the second half of Tyrone’s defeat to Donegal in last week’s National League match in Ballybofey, after the Tyrone defender appeared to touch the arm of the match official after a free had been awarded against him.

Harte confirmed after Tyrone’s victory over Mayo yesterday that Brennan had been hit with a proposed 12-week suspension in the wake of Henry’s match report.

However, when asked by reporters if he expected to have the versatile defender available for next weekend’s Ulster championship knock-out tie, Harte said: "It doesn’t appear so, we’ll have to wait to see what the legislators say about that.

“He [Rory Brennan] got notification of the hearing and they kept the referee's suggestion [for a 12-week suspension], so I think he’ll appeal that and see what he can get out of it.

“I think he deserves to appeal it,” he added. “I don't think in the current situation, even 12 weeks is a rough sentence for anything when you consider the nature of what he did and that 12 weeks now is the same 12 months any other year.

“It takes you completely out of the season so maybe people have to make slight adjustments with this Covid business. We've all had to make adjustments, maybe the regulations need adjustment as well.”

Harte was then asked if Tyrone would be prepared to take Brennan’s case to the DRA if required.

“That would be pre-emptive, you wouldn't have to go there if you got the right answer the next time,” he replied.

And if he ‘didn't get the right answer?’ “That’s hypothetical at this stage, let's take it a step at a time,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Tyrone will also be anxiously waiting on fitness updates on a number of their key players in the coming days, including midfielder Michael O’Neill who was taken off late in the first half with ‘breathing difficulties’, according to Harte.

“He had difficulty breathing and he wasn't aware of any trauma that caused it so it's a bit scary for him,” explained Harte, who added that Padraig Hampsey’s availability for Sunday’s game will be ‘something the medical people will determine’.

The All Star was not included in Tyrone’s match-day squad yesterday.