Louth lock up against already-promoted Down

Louth 3-14 Down 0-16

Louth made certain they would not end Division 3 pointless with a purposeful seven-point win over an experimental Down side at Dowdallshill.

The result did not matter to Paddy Tally’s side as they were already promoted without kicking a ball during the week after Longford decided not to take on champions Cork.

On the other hand, the result meant a lot more to Louth after a long campaign and heavy defeat to Cork a week previously. After conceding five goals last time, they packed their defence and the ploy worked.

Wayne Kieran’s side were hard to break down and countered with devastating effect all afternoon.

The timely goals from Ciarán Keenan and Sam Mulroy in the first half provided the hosts with some much-needed confidence.

Kilcoo pair Ryan Johnston and Paul Devlin did mount a response combining for ten of their county's tally of points but Louth had to much for the Ulster side who started with six league debutants.

Full back Dermot Campbell came up the field to cap a fine display with a point to make it 2-7 to 0-9 at the turn in favour of the Wee county.

Louth wing-back John Clutterbuck raced over the top at the start of the second half to fire over the bar and when Conall McKeever found the net soon after, the points were effectively sealed.

To Devlin’s and Johnston’s eternal credit, they keep the game honest as both camps emptied their quota of substitutes, one these replacements Robbie Curran notched a fine mark at the death.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy 1-7 (6f), C Keenan 1-1, C McKeever 1-0, T Durnin, B Duffy, D Campbell, L Jackson, R Curran (m) and J Clutterbuck 0-1 each.

Scorers for Down: P Devlin 0-6 (4f), B O’Hagan (3f) and R Johnston 0-4 each, D Ward 0-2.

LOUTH: C Lynch; D Corcoran, D Campbell, K Carr; A Williams, E Callaghan, J Clutterbuck; T Durnin, B Duffy; L Jackson, C Keenan, C McKeever; P Reilly, S Mulroy, C Whelan.

Subs: P Mathews for Whelan (51), F Donohoe for Clutterbuck (59) G Garland for Jackson (59), R Curran for McKeever (64), E Duffy for Keenan (66).

DOWN: J O’Hare; S Fegan, R McEvoy, B Gallen; C Clarke, C McCartan, S Annett; D Ward, N Donnelly; R Johnston, P Devlin, J Guinness; B O’Hagan, O McCabe, D O’Hare.

Subs: P Fegan for S Fegan (41) C McCrickard for McCabe (43), S Johnston for O’Hagan (47), D Guinness for Annett (47), J Flynn for Donnelly (61).

REF: D Gough (Meath).