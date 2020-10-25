Tipperary retain Division 3 status while relegating Leitrim

Sun, 25 Oct, 2020 - 16:49
PJ Leddy, Carrick-on-Shannon

Allianz FL Division 4: Tipperary 2-11 Leitrim 0-15 

Goals in each half by Kevin O’Halloran and Liam Casey secured Tipperary's Division 3 status - and relegated their Letirim opponents - in this tense Allianz League clash at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Tipperary led by 1-5 to 0-7 at the interval but points by Conor Dolan and Cillian Dolan had the hosts two points clear by the 45th minute. 

Over the next two minutes Tipperary sub Liam Boland shot two points to level matters for a fourth time and the visitors drove on from there with Casey's goal ending the game as a contest.

- More to follow...

Scorers for Tipperary: K O’Halloran & L. Casey 1-0) each; C. Sweeney (0-3, 3f); B. Fox, L. Boland & J. Kennedy (2f) (0-2) each; C. Kennedy & M. Quinlivan (0-1) each.

Scorers for Leitrim: K. Beirne (0-6, 5f); C. Dolan (0-4, frees); C. McGloin, S. Quinn, R. O’ Rourke, D. Rooney & E Sweeney (0-1) each.

TIPPERARY: E. Comerford, A. Campbell, J. Feehan, C. Shaughnessy; B. Maher, K. Fahey, R. Kiely; C. Kennedy, L. Casey; J. Kennedy, M. Quinlivan, B. Fox; K. O’ Halloran, C. Sweeney, R. Quigley.

Subs: L. Boland for Quigley (46);Conal Kennedy & C. Ryan for O’Halloran (55); E. Maloney for Fox (60).

LEITRIM: B. Flynn; D. Casey, P. Maguire, C. Reynolds; A. Flynn, J Gilheaney, C. McGloin; D. Wrynn; M. Plunkett; S. Quinn, K. Beirne, D. Flynn; C. Dolan, R. O’Rourke, D. Rooney 

Subs: E. Sweeney for Plunkett (HT); N. Brady for Rooney (55); O. McCaffrey for O’Rourke (60); D. Bruen for McGloin (75).

Referee: Padraig Hughes (Armagh).

