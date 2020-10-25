John Horan urges GAA members to play 'local leadership role' in Covid battle

GAA President John Horan has paid an emotional tribute to those who have passed away due to the coronavirus.

In the match programme for the Limerick-Clare Munster SHC clash, Horan wrote: “It is fair to say there have been several moments when it looked as if we would not be here in this position.

“In many ways, the world we knew and took for granted last March seems a lot longer than seven months ago.

“So much has been lost, and more important than the freedoms and privileges we so badly miss are the lost lives of the more than 2,500 Irish people all over the island who passed away at the hands of the coronavirus and left a void in the lives of the loved ones who mourn them.”

Horan paid tribute to the efforts of GAA clubs all over Ireland at the height of the last lockdown and urged similar commitment this time around.

“The GAA community was at the heart of so much positivity that was the community response to the initial wave and the countless stories of volunteering and supporting our most vulnerable, and our frontline workers.

“This led on to the phenomenal success that was the GAA’s return to play which enabled club activity to thrive.

“The fact that we have had to regrettably pause the club activity on the eve of completing the remaining club championships is a reminder of the work that needs to be done and of the fact that the virus is a foe like nothing we have faced before.

“But the collective effort which gave us the resumption in the first place can work its magic again.

“As the inter-county championships begin, I urge all of our members to play the local leadership role we are renowned for, to follow the guidelines, and to fight back against our common enemy, which is Covid-19.”