Derry finish Division 3 campaign with win over Offaly 

Derry were the clear masters in the opening half and led 1-9 to 1-1 at the break
Shane McGuigan kicked five points. File photo.

Sun, 25 Oct, 2020 - 15:54
Brian Lowry

NFL Division 3: Derry 1-12 Offaly 1-10

Derry closed out their Division 3 campaign with a dogged and hard fought win over Offaly in Tullamore.

Derry were the clear masters in the opening half and led 1-9 to 1-1 at the break but the introduction of Anton Sullivan at half time and Niall McNamee 20 minutes from time sparked Offaly into life and almost staged a miraculous comeback.

Shane McGuigan kicked five points for the Derry men while Ethan Doherty grabbed the all-important goal with the next attack after Offaly raised their green flag through a deflected Aaron Leavy effort.

Derry were the better side but made hard work of it and left Offaly with a glimmer of hope. The home side were weakened with the sending off to Eoin Carroll late on but Derry hung on to take the spoils.

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan 0-5 (0-2 frees), E Doherty 1-1, D Tallon (0-1 free) and E Lynn 0-2 each, C McKaigue and C McFall 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: N McNamee 0-5 (0-4 frees), A Leavy 1-0, A Sullivan 0-2, E Carroll, C Farell (free) and P Dunican (free) 0-1 each.

Derry: O Lynch; C McCluskey, B Rogers, P McNeil; P McGrogan, C McKaigue, C McFaul; C Glass, P Cassidy; E Doherty, E Lynn, D Tallon; P Kearney, S McGuigan, P Cassidy.

Subs: C Doherty for P Kearney (46m), C McWilliams for C McCluskey (57m), N Toner for E Lynn (61m), M McEvoy for P Cassidy (65m), G O’Neill for C Glass (68m).

Offaly: P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby; E Carroll, J Moloney, J O’Connor; A Leavy, J Hayes; S Horan, R McNamee, C Mangan; C Farrell, P Cunningham, B Allen.

Subs: A Sullivan for C Mangan (ht), R Egan for J O’Connor (ht), N McNamee for C Farrell (49m), C McNamee for S Horan (51m), C Doyle for B Allen (69m)

Referee: J Ryan (Cork)

