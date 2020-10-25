Wicklow secure promotion to Division 3

AFL Division 4: Wicklow 0-13 Wexford 0-10

WICKLOW stuck to their game plan in dreadful conditions to fashion a deserved three-point victory, securing promotion in the process, in this Division 4 game at Wexford Park.

The Garden County needed the win to secure promotion and this never looked in doubt as they controlled this game for the most part, particularly into the elements through the second 35 minutes, when their direct style of football paid rich dividends.

Through the opening half, Wexford managed to hold in mainly through the scoring of Ben Brosnan from placed balls, but with Conor Byrne, Seanie Furlong and keeper Mark Jackman with two huge frees it was Wicklow who led 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval.

Experienced Wicklow midfielders Padraig O'Toole and Dean Healy got to grips with the game on the resumption, continually driving their side forward and scoring a point apiece in the process with driving runs through the defence.

When Wexford opened the second half with two quickfire points from Mark Rossiter and a Brosnan free to draw level, 0-6 each, it looked as if they could take control, but it was the O'Toole and Healy midfield combination that provided the springboard for the visitors.

With Rory Finn driving forward for two well-executed points along with Furlong frees, the eventual winners led 0-13 to 0-7 with five minutes remaining.

Scorers for Wexford: B Brosnan (0-6, 4f, 1, 45), M Rossiter (0-2), K O'Grady, A Tobin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wicklow: M Jackman, S. Furlong (0-3 each frees), R Finn, C Byrne (0-2 each); P O'Toole, D Healy, D Devereux 0-1 each.

WEXFORD: P Doyle; M O'Connor, G Sheehan, E Porter; G Malone, B Malone, S Ryan; N Hughes, D Waters; D Shanley, B Brosnan, K O'Grady; A Tobin, M Rossiter, J Tubritt.

Subs: E Nolan for Tobin (inj. 38), N Doyle (0-1) for Waters (42), C Carty for Ryan (44), J Bealin for Tubritt (52), P Hughes for Rossiter (60).

WICKLOW: M Jackman; P O'Keane, J Snell, E Murtagh; A Maher, N Donnelly, R Finn; P O'Toole, D Healy; D Devereux, M Kenny, D Hayden; E Darcy, S Furlong, C Byrne.

Subs: G Murphy for Darcy (55), C O'Brien for Byrne (58), R O'Brien for Murtaghh (66), J Sheeran for Furlong (68), O Manning for Maher (72).

Referee: D Hickey (Carlow).